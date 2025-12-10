50% OFF the Final Edition of Ian Youngman’s Landmark International Private Medical Insurance (iPMI) Report

International Private Medical Insurance Global International Private Medical Insurance Global

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After decades of unmatched contribution to the international private medical insurance (iPMI) and expatriate health insurance industry, renowned analyst and author Ian Youngman has officially retired. To mark the occasion—and to ensure his final and most comprehensive work reaches as many industry professionals as possible—we are pleased to announce a limited-time 50% price reduction on the LAST edition of his flagship report: International Health Insurance 2024: The Future of International Private Medical Insurance.

With more than 1,000 pages of in-depth analysis, market intelligence, insurer profiles, country data and expert commentary, this report has long been considered the industry’s essential reference guide.

The comprehensive report delivers up-to-the-minute business intelligence — covering market dynamics, global insurer and broker activity, country-by-country healthcare insurance environments, and future growth forecasts for the iPMI industry.

What’s Inside — Key Highlights

Extensive coverage of market drivers and emerging trends, including growing demand from high-net-worth individuals, international students, expatriates, senior expats, and digital nomads.

Projections for premium growth, customer base expansion and shifting market structure — highlighting how partnerships, consolidation, and exit of large insurers could reshape the iPMI landscape.

Detailed 177-country profiles, enabling stakeholders to understand regulatory, healthcare and insurance contexts in every major region worldwide.

In-depth review of 85 insurance companies and 49 brokers, agents, MGAs/MGUs, with insights into product offerings, geographic reach, and strategic positioning.

Analysis of global mobility, expatriate trends, and changing demographics — offering guidance for insurers, brokers, and service providers looking to adapt.

What Readers Are Saying

“Very professionally researched and refreshing report on iPMI. Took a while to digest it at over 1000 pages in length. An excellent resource for the team and new hires to keep coming back to. Look forward to next year’s edition.” — iPMI Insurer CEO

“Best report we have ever purchased on international private medical insurance. Although we have been in the market a while now, there is a lot in here we simply did not know and hadn’t considered.” — iPMI Broker Director

“This was not a good report – it was a great report! Highly recommended!” — iPMI MGU Director

“Although we don’t sell iPMI, as a tech start-up selling Insurtech to the iPMI space, the report allows us to quickly identify who is in the market, where they operate and what they do. The country profiles also help train our sales team on how such a complex market works.” — InsurTech VP Sales Americas

“With over 30 years in the iPMI market, there wasn’t much I thought I didn’t know about iPMI. Ian’s report proved me totally wrong!” — iPMI Broker Managing Director

Who the Report Is For

Insurance brokers and agents

Insurance companies

MGAs and MGUs

Professionals in global healthcare markets

Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally

Travel agents

Banks and financial institutions

Management consultants

Investors and private equity

National and local government policymakers

Lawyers and policy advisors

Think tanks

Assistance companies

Cost containment and claims management firms

Insurance technology companies

Travel managers

Why Buy This Report?

Stay up to date with the latest trends reshaping the iPMI market.

Understand the strategic impact of major partnership deals.

See an overview of what insurers and brokers are doing globally.

Identify countries introducing compulsory health insurance.

Track major changes to universal health insurance systems.

Access the latest insurer and broker research.

This is THE definitive, trusted, and most comprehensive report in the sector—an informed, analytical, and up-to-date resource produced by an insurance and market research professional with decades of expertise.

Why It Matters Now

With global mobility increasing and healthcare systems evolving — including the rising adoption of compulsory or universal health coverage in various countries — iPMI is becoming more relevant than ever. Yet data remains fragmented. This report fills that gap by offering curated, contextualised, and up-to-date intelligence that helps businesses and decision-makers understand where the market is heading, where demand will grow, and how to position themselves strategically.

Limited-Time Offer

Get 50% off the final edition now: https://ipmiglobal.com/reports/international-health-insurance-2024-the-future-of-international-private-medical-insurance-ipmi

iPMI Global is the leading business intelligence provider for international private medical, health, travel and expatriate insurance markets worldwide. Due to the nomadic nature of the international private medical insurance (IPMI) market, iPMI Global is an internet based news service for worldwide insurance and medical assistance professionals who need to understand the impacts of insurance and healthcare policy, regulatory, and legislative developments.

Senior level business executives, in over 120 countries, rely on iPMI Global to stay 1 step ahead of the risk and on the inside track of international PMI.

Covering business travellers, high net worth individuals, expatriate and leisure travel markets, iPMI Global is the only international news source covering the most exciting sector of international health insurance: international private medical insurance.

