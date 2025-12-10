GSheetConnector Launches Plugins to Connect WordPress Forms and WooCommerce with Google Sheets

GSheetConnector Automate your business with wordpress and google sheet

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plugins from GSheetConnector help WordPress and WooCommerce users to more easily manage their data with automated data entry to Google Sheets. Now, instead of having to retype or copy all form entries or other info into Google Sheets (which can take hours), businesses will get an easy system to keep their records accurate, and thus be able to spend less time doing it manually.The plugin allows users of various WordPress-based form builders (such as WPForms or Gravity Forms) or from any WooCommerce store to set their forms to automatically sync with the Google Sheet(s) set to receive that data. Because the data is sent from the form directly to the Google Sheet(s), no manual entries need to be made on either end, and the resulting sheets will have no missing rows or duplicates. Thus, users will be able to organise leads, sales orders and customer info much better.WPForms GSheetConnectorThe WPForms GSheet Connector serves as an add-on to WPForms and takes all forms submitted by a user directly into a Google Sheet. Though WPForms PRO stores all entries in WordPress, WPForms Lite sends users' entries via email only. Bulk submissions can lead to disorganised email accounts and the hassle of manually exporting a large number of entries regularly.The GSheetConnector solves those problems very easily for both WPForms Lite and WPForms Pro with the help of automatic synchronisation.In addition, GSheetConnector Pro gives users of WPForms Pro the ability to sync entries stored in WPForms with Google Sheets. It includes smart tag value fields, including submission date and user IP, as well as hidden fields and other WordPress-standard value fields.Key Features• Using the plugin settings, users can create new Google Sheets.• Auto-generate columns and mapped fields in Google Sheets.• Enable/Disable fields with toggle switches.• Select the required Google Sheets from a dropdown.• Use WPForms smart tags in Google Sheets.• Customise header names and column names together.• Freeze headers and change the background colour of customised header rows.• Customise the background colour of all odd and even rows.• Experience secure and the latest Google integration capabilities.• Works with WPForms Lite and PRO versions.WooCommerce GSheetConnector WooCommerce GSheet Connector enables the syncing of store data (orders, products, customers, coupons, events, etc.) to Google Sheets in real time for store owners with minimal effort so that they can access clean and organised data.Key Features:• Manage WooCommerce orders within a single Google Sheet.• Auto Order ID / Edit Orders• Enable / Disable Sheet Headers• Edit Sheet Headers• Freeze Headers• Manage all orders in a single sheet with the status of all seven order types.• Get separate sheets for each order status and order automatically based on the order ID.• Sync Orders, Change Background Row Colour, Download & Sync Spreadsheet.• Secure and the latest Google Library.About GSheetConnectorGSheetConnector lets you integrate your WordPress site with Google Sheets using an integration tool. The plugin is compatible with all the major contact or lead form plugins, page builders, and eCommerce platforms such as WooCommerce and Easy Digital Downloads. It is designed to be user-friendly and configurable, while eliminating the need for third-party service providers.With over 100,000 satisfied customers and 820+ five-star reviews in addition to 40,000 active installations, the GSheetConnector team is available to provide 24/7 support to its customers.Supported Platforms• Contact Forms: CF7, WPForms, Gravity Forms, Ninja Forms, Forminator Forms, Formidable Forms, Fluent Forms• Page Builder Forms: Elementor Forms, Avada Forms, Divi FormsE-commerce: WooCommerce, Easy Digital DownloadsFor installation details and pricing, visit the official GSheetConnector website

