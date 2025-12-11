Solix Technologies and Computer Arabia Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Data Modernization in Qatar

Your Data. Your AI. Your Insights

By unifying data archiving, governance, and cloud transformation, the partnership prepares Qatar enterprises for AI-powered innovation and regulatory readiness.

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solix Technologies, the global leader in Enterprise Data Management and Information Lifecycle Governance , today announced a strategic partnership with Computer Arabia, one of the oldest and most trusted Information Technology providers in Qatar. The collaboration aims to empower organizations across Qatar to modernize legacy systems, optimize data management, strengthen compliance, and unlock business value through AI-ready data platforms.Established in 1979 and part of the Teyseer Group, Computer Arabia has been at the forefront of digital transformation in Qatar for more than four decades, catering to enterprises across government, telecom, BFSI, energy, education, and large private sector organizations. With a long history of delivering mission-critical enterprise IT solutions, Computer Arabia brings deep local expertise, strong customer relationships, and a proven track record of large-scale technology deployments.Under this partnership, Computer Arabia will offer the complete Solix portfolio — including Enterprise Archiving , Database Archiving, SAP Archiving, Email & File Archiving, Information Lifecycle Management (ILM), eDiscovery, Unstructured Data Management, Application Retirement, and Solix Enterprise Cloud (ECS) — to help organizations in Qatar reduce storage costs, improve compliance, accelerate cloud modernization, and build a governed data foundation for AI.“Partnering with Computer Arabia allows Solix to combine its global platform leadership with a trusted regional delivery and services powerhouse,” said Anil Kumar, Regional Director, Solix Technologies. “Qatar is prioritizing large-scale modernization and governance initiatives, and this collaboration will help enterprises adopt next-generation solutions with the confidence of a mature, locally experienced IT partner.”“Solix Technologies brings global innovation and proven capability in enterprise data management, which perfectly complements our vision to support Qatar’s digital future,” said Suresh K Nair, Sales Manager, Computer Arabia. “With Solix, we can help customers retire legacy systems, manage data more efficiently, control infrastructure costs, and meet growing governance and regulatory needs — while building a strong data foundation for AI-driven transformation.”The partnership reinforces a joint commitment to help organizations in Qatar:- Reduce infrastructure and storage costs through intelligent data archiving-Retire or modernize legacy applications with minimal disruption- Migrate securely to hybrid or cloud environments- Govern unstructured data at scale with enterprise-grade security- Address compliance requirements across industry and national regulations- Enable analytics and AI initiatives with clean, governed, accessible dataBeginning this quarter, Solix and Computer Arabia will jointly conduct workshops, executive roundtables, and modernization assessments to support enterprises in evaluating their readiness for information governance and data modernization.About Solix TechnologiesSolix Technologies is a global leader in Enterprise Data Management and Information Lifecycle Governance. Solix enables businesses to archive, govern, secure, and extract value from structured and unstructured data across on-premises and cloud environments.Learn more: www.solix.com About Computer ArabiaEstablished in 1979, Computer Arabia is one of the oldest and most respected Information Technology providers in Qatar and a part of the Teyseer Group. The company delivers advanced digital transformation solutions across infrastructure, cybersecurity, applications, and enterprise platforms, partnering with leading technology brands worldwide to power Qatar’s innovation and development.Learn more: https://carabia.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.