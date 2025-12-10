Climateworks Centre and the Center for Environmental, Social, and Governance Studies partner to support net zero goals in Indonesia 

Monash University’s Climateworks Centre and the Center for Environmental, Social, and Governance Studies (CESGS) at the Universitas Airlangga in Surabaya, Indonesia, signed an MoU to formalise a strategic partnership.

The MoU, signed in Melbourne by Climateworks’ Head of International Programs and Engagement, Trang Nguyen and CESGS Managing Director of Sustainability Consulting and Capacity Building, Aditya Aji Prabhawa, marks a major step in expanding the reach and impact of capacity building programs and the Net Zero Academy in Indonesia.

Established in 1954, University Airlangga is one of the oldest universities in Indonesia. Based in Surabaya in East Java, University Airlangga is one of the top five universities in Indonesia and will provide valuable links for Climateworks to expand its work in Eastern Indonesia.

Since launching a dedicated Jakarta office in 2019, Climateworks has worked alongside Indonesia’s public and private sectors to chart a path toward net zero. Capacity building has always been a key focus and this new partnership with CESGS marks an exciting step forward – one that will broaden the reach and impact of professional education and training programs across the country.

The objective of this MoU is to enhance the understanding and skills of leaders in Indonesia and Australia to navigate the evolving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and net zero landscape through development of joint training and executive education programs.

Climateworks’ Head of Enterprise Programs and Strategy, Cassandra Williams, said ‘We are seeing growing demand for net zero and ESG-focused professional education and training programs from our partners across government, the corporate sector and the finance industry’.

‘We are excited to be partnering with CESGS at Universitas Airlangga and drawing on our respective expertise to deliver high-quality capacity building programs tailored for the Indonesia market.’

Head of CESGS, Professor Iman Harymawan said ‘CESGS at Universitas Airlangga is focused on addressing sustainability issues in the public and private sector to support Indonesia’s net zero transition’.

‘Climateworks and CESGS share a vision for a more sustainable future, and this partnership is one step among many that we’re forming to help us achieve this goal’.

Media enquiries