Translate.One Strengthens Global Operations with Acquisition of Landoor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Translate.One , a leading global language service and technology company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Landoor , a highly respected Milan-based agency specializing in translation, interpreting, and localization services. This acquisition marks Translate.One’s sixth acquisition in the last three years, further advancing its strategic global growth and reinforcing its position as a premier provider of language and technology solutions worldwide.“We are thrilled to welcome Landoor to the Translate.One family,” said Peter Smith, CEO of Translate.One. “With more than 35 years of expertise across pharma, medical, life sciences, and fashion & design, Landoor brings deep industry knowledge and a strong reputation for quality. Their addition enhances our European footprint and strengthens our ability to deliver specialized language solutions to clients around the world.”Founded in Milan, Landoor has built a strong legacy of excellence, known for delivering high-quality, industry-specific language services. Joining forces with Translate.One will provide Landoor with expanded operational support, advanced technology-driven solutions, and access to a broader global network—ensuring continued growth and exceptional service for its clients.“We are excited to become part of Translate.One’s global organization,” said Adele Nardulli, CEO of Landoor. “This partnership is an important milestone for our team and our clients. By combining our decades of expertise with Translate.One’s international presence and expanded capabilities, we can offer a more diversified service portfolio and greater capacity to handle large and complex projects—delivering even stronger value to the organizations we serve.”About Translate.One:Translate.One is a global leader in language services and technology. With a commitment to excellence, Translate.One delivers a comprehensive suite of language solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of clients worldwide.About Landoor:Based in Milan and serving clients for over 35 years, Landoor is a trusted provider of translation, interpreting, and localization services with deep specialization in pharma, medical, life sciences, and fashion & design. The acquisition marks a new chapter as Landoor joins Translate.One’s expanding global network.

