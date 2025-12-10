Canadian Motorsport Festival Makes History With Middle East Debut

Extreme Mudfest Liwa Festival Abu Dhabi Arriving This Month, Extreme Mudfest Liwa Festival Extreme Mudfest Liwa Festival Logo

Mudfest takes Canadian motorsport culture global with a historic debut at Abu Dhabi’s Liwa International Festival.

We’re incredibly proud to bring Mudfest to Abu Dhabi. It honours where we started, the work of our team and community, and celebrates how far this grassroots movement has come.” — Billie Jo Aasen, CEO, The Festival Company

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, December 19th and 20th, 2025What began in a small Canadian town has grown into one of the country’s most recognized off-road motorsport festivals, and now Mudfest is stepping onto one of the world’s biggest stages. Extreme Mudfest has been officially invited to headline a major component of the Liwa International Festival in Abu Dhabi, a defining moment for Canadian motorsport culture and a milestone that reflects how far this community-built event has come.Born in Bonnyville, Alberta and powered by volunteers, families, and supporters across Alberta and British Columbia, Mudfest has always been more than a motorsport festival. It is a small-town success story built through grit, passion, and a belief in creating something bigger than anyone imagined. Its invitation to bring Canadian mega trucks and top racers to Abu Dhabi represents a major moment for Extreme Mudfest and a celebration for Canadians who have supported the festival’s growth from day one.Produced by The Festival Company , Extreme Mudfest’s international debut signals a new chapter in the festival’s evolution and showcases the strength of Canadian event production on the world stage. Led by founder and CEO Billie Jo Aasen, this expansion also marks a breakthrough for women in motorsport leadership. As one of the few women at the helm of a major motorsport event, Aasen’s work highlights the rise of female-led innovation in a traditionally male-dominated industry and highlights the power of community-driven entrepreneurship.Mudfest’s presence at the Liwa International Festival represents a rare cultural exchange between North American off-road tradition and Middle Eastern desert sports. The curated lineup of mega trucks, rock crawlers, and elite drivers brings a uniquely Canadian motorsport experience to the world’s largest uninterrupted sand desert. Fans across the Middle East will experience the high-energy, mud-driven style that has built a devoted following across Canada, while North American racers showcase their sport on an international stage unlike any other.This historic debut honours where Extreme Mudfest began, celebrates the dedication of the community and production team behind it, and sets the tone for what comes next as Canadian motorsport culture steps confidently into the global arena.

