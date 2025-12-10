Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Issues Notification of Investigative Findings Regarding Investigation into the Death of Hugh Davis

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) is today issuing a Notification of Investigative Findings regarding the investigation into the death of Hugh Davis, who died on August 13, 2025 following an encounter with Cheektowaga Police Department (CPD) officers in Buffalo. Upon completion of the investigation into Mr. Davis’ death, OSI has concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly physical force was justified under the law. A final Investigation Report will follow.

About the Incident

At approximately 12:35 p.m. on August 13, CPD officers arrived at Mr. Davis’ apartment in Buffalo to arrest him for an alleged previous assault in Cheektowaga. Upon arrival at the apartment, officers announced themselves and knocked on the door. After repeated knocking, the door panel fell into the apartment. Mr. Davis lunged through the doorway beneath the fallen panel with a knife in his hand and began swinging the knife at the officers. Mr. Davis stumbled, rolled, and nearly swiped an officer as officers repeatedly instructed him to drop the knife. Mr. Davis ignored commands to drop the knife, and an officer discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Davis. Mr. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a large kitchen knife at the scene.

Incident Video

The incident was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

In cases where the evidence and legal analysis are clear and the investigation is complete, OSI may issue a Notification of Investigative Findings announcing the conclusion of the investigation. In such cases, OSI will issue the final Investigation Report, as required by law, at a later date.