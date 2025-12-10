Center for Inner Awakening Expands Global Reach with Online Programs and Energy Healing Services

Ontario-Based Wellness Organization Launches Accessible Energy Healing and Meditation Programs for Global Community

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Inner Awakening , founded by Mohmood and Noreen Valimohamed, is expanding its offerings to reach a global audience through new online programs, workshops, and personalized healing services. The center aims to provide structured, accessible pathways for spiritual growth, energy alignment, and personal transformation.Supporting Global Wellness Through Spiritual EducationFounded with the mission to guide individuals toward self-awareness and inner balance, the Center for Inner Awakening offers programs such as the Inner Awakening Meditation & Healing (IAM) Program , The Universal Laws of Karma, and The Art of Witnessing. Each program combines guided meditations, energy healing techniques, and principles drawn from diverse spiritual traditions to promote balance across emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual dimensions.“Our mission is to support individuals in reconnecting with their inner wisdom and achieving personal clarity,” said Mohmood Valimohamed, founder of the Center. “Through conscious awareness and energy alignment, people can cultivate peace, compassion, and purpose in their daily lives.”Expanding Services and AccessibilityIn addition to its core programs, the Center now offers personalized services including Distant Energy Healing , Online Workshops, Attunements & Booster Attunements, Spiritual Counseling, and Past Life Regression Therapy. These offerings are designed for both remote and in-person participation, allowing individuals worldwide to access the Center’s expertise in energy healing and spiritual guidance.Publications and Educational ResourcesThe Center continues to reach audiences through Mohmood Valimohamed’s acclaimed publication, The Book of Wisdom, which provides insights into forgiveness, karma, and conscious living. The book serves as a companion to the center’s programs, offering guidance for individuals seeking practical and reflective approaches to spiritual growth.Leadership and VisionNoreen Valimohamed, Director of the Center, emphasizes the importance of nurturing the inner self. “Our goal is to help people recognize their inner light and walk forward with purpose and peace,” she said. The couple’s work focuses on making spiritual education and healing accessible, compassionate, and transformative, addressing the growing global interest in holistic wellness and conscious living.About the Center for Inner AwakeningThe Center for Inner Awakening is a holistic spiritual wellness organization based in Ontario, Canada. It provides accredited online programs, in-person and distant healing sessions, and transformative workshops focused on meditation, energy healing, and spiritual education. Programs include IAM Healing, The Art of Forgiveness, and The Art of Witnessing. The Center’s mission is to support individuals in awakening their inner potential and living in alignment with peace, love, and universal principles.About Mohmood and Noreen ValimohamedMohmood Valimohamed, founder of the Center and author of The Book of Wisdom, has guided thousands in meditation, healing, and consciousness development. Noreen Valimohamed, Director, is a registered nurse, energy healer, and spiritual counselor with over twenty years of experience. Together, they offer programs and guidance designed to support emotional balance, personal growth, and higher consciousness.Media Contact:Press Office — Center for Inner AwakeningEmail: Info@centerforinnerawakening.comWebsite: www.centerforinnerawakening.com

