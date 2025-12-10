Denver-Based Consultancy, Karrikins Group, Named to Inc.’s 2025 Power Partner Awards List

Karrikins Group earns a spot on Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Power Partner Awards list, recognized for exceptional client partnerships and measurable business impact. Pictured left to right: Daniel Raffield, Kate Zappitelli, Julie Williamson PhD, Bruce Siegel, B

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denver-based consultancy Karrikins Group has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Power Partner Awards list, honoring top B2B companies that deliver exceptional value and measurable business impact. One of only 359 companies recognized nationwide, Karrikins Group stands out among more than one million consulting firms for its distinctive approach to helping enterprise organizations align their leadership teams to accelerate growth and deliver strategic results.“At Karrikins Group, we help leaders close the gap between ideas and execution,” said Julie Williamson, Ph.D., CEO and managing partner at Karrikins Group. “Our work focuses on uncovering and reshaping the habits, behaviors, and decision-making patterns that drive or derail performance at the enterprise level. This recognition from Inc. validates the measurable results we help our clients achieve when they make how they work together matter as much as what they do.”Karrikins Group partners primarily with C-suite executives and leadership teams within enterprise organizations, often those navigating transformation, rapid growth, or organizational misalignment. The firm’s clients typically include large, complex companies facing challenges such as misalignment between strategy and execution, disconnected leadership teams struggling to move from agreement to alignment, cultural fragmentation following mergers or acquisitions, and difficulty achieving scalable growth despite strong strategy and ambition.Through a combination of consulting, facilitation, and executive coaching, Karrikins Group helps leadership teams define how they deliver together by creating alignment across functions, breaking through inertia, and accelerating results that last. Its client roster includes global enterprise brands such as De Beers, Microsoft, Molson Coors, Chick-fil-A, Toyota, and Warner Bros.In 2025, Williamson released her latest book, Make HOW Matter: Key Conversations for Leaders to Build Alignment and Accelerate Growth, published by Fast Company Press. The book became an Amazon best seller and maintains a five-star rating, earning recognition in several business categories, including systems and planning, business management and leadership, and motivation. “Make HOW Matter” explores the essential conversations leaders need to have to move from agreement to alignment, helping organizations define how they lead together to unlock growth. The book’s success reflects the growing recognition among enterprise leaders that alignment is not a soft skill but a business-critical discipline that drives measurable impact.About Karrikins GroupKarrikins Group is a Denver-based, global-serving consultancy that helps enterprise leaders and teams create alignment, close the gap between ideas and execution, and accelerate growth. By blending business acumen, executive experience, and social science with the disciplines of consulting, facilitation, and coaching, Karrikins Group partners with organizations to deliver exceptional results through leadership alignment.Learn more at www.karrikinsgroup.com.

