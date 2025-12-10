RELEASE: DCCA AND COUNTY OF KAUA‘I LAUNCH “KAUA‘I HI-WIFI STARLINK PROGRAM” TO EXPAND REMOTE CONNECTIVITY

News Releases Posted on Dec 9, 2025 in CATV

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

CABLE TELEVISION DIVISION

RANDY M. LEONG

CABLE TELEVISION ADMINISTRATOR

DCCA AND COUNTY OF KAUA‘I LAUNCH “KAUA‘I HI-WIFI STARLINK PROGRAM” TO EXPAND REMOTE CONNECTIVITY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 9, 2025

HONOLULU — The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA), in collaboration with the County of Kaua‘i, is proud to announce the launch of the Kaua‘i HI-Wifi Starlink Program, an initiative that will deliver satellite-based internet to remote and underserved areas across the island.

The project leverages Starlink satellite technology to provide free public Wi-Fi access in locations with limited communication infrastructure, such as Kē‘ē Beach, remote parks, and areas with poor cellular coverage. This service will significantly benefit lifeguards, hikers, park rangers, state and county employees, and residents, while also strengthening emergency communication capabilities in these vulnerable regions.

“Expanding broadband access isn’t just about connectivity, it’s about equity, safety and ensuring every community has the tools to thrive,” said Cable Television Administrator Randy M. Leong. “This program is a powerful example of how technology and partnerships can bridge critical service gaps.”

The program is modeled in part after Starlink’s successful use during the Maui wildfires, where it served as a lifeline for emergency response efforts when traditional infrastructure failed. On Kaua‘i, the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency (KEMA) is leading the program rollout and will play a key role in maintaining the network for emergency readiness.

“Our island communities deserve reliable, resilient internet access, especially in areas where traditional infrastructure can’t reach,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “Mahalo to our State partners, DCCA, Gov. Green, the Kaua‘i Council, and our County of Kaua‘i Team for bringing forward-thinking solutions like this to Kaua‘i.”

Funded by DCCA and supported by Kaua‘i County, the initiative builds upon prior broadband expansion efforts including community center Wi-Fi projects and Spectrum hotspots at bus stops.

The Kaua‘i HI-Wifi Starlink Program has been installed at the following locations:

Vidinha Stadium (estimated September 2026)

Isenberg Park

Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex

Kīlauea Park

Kekaha Faye Park

Waimea Athletic Field

Hanapēpē Stadium

# # #

RESOURCES

Link to VNR: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZeOcwnSQTPcFT0o5I5JhKqb7F068xyPB/view?usp=sharing

Timestamps:

0:00: DCCA Cable Television Administrator Randy M. Leong

1:45: Mayor Derek Kawakami

2:45: KEMA Administrator Elton Ushio

3:40: Kaua‘i IT Manager Del Sherman

Link to Photos and Videos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WKGlUGieq7Fo2ejTSL7wtRToJuc6rkil?usp=drive_link

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-7582

Email: [email protected]