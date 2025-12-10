DailyLifeBuddy Launches Privacy-First AI Life OS for Integrative Health, Emotional Wellness, and Personal Success

16 private AI experts for integrative health, emotional healing, beauty, finance, fraud prevention, and daily companionship — all in one unified Life OS

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DailyLifeBuddy Technologies Inc. today announced the launch of DailyLifeBuddy, a first-of-its-kind Private Life Operating System that gives individuals full control over their health, emotions, finances, and personal growth — powered by a breakthrough multi-agent architecture and a privacy-first design that stores all personal data only on-device, not in the cloud where breaches are common.

As people become increasingly overwhelmed and fragmented across dozens of apps, DailyLifeBuddy introduces a unified life operating system built on a coordinated team of 16 specialized AI “Buddies.” Each AI expert supports a different domain — emotional wellbeing, integrative physical health, beauty, finances, planning, career, creativity, and digital safety — working together to help users live with clarity and confidence.

The app uses a strict privacy-first architecture, storing conversations, emotional, health, and financial profiles only on the user’s device, not in the cloud.

“People don’t need more apps. They need a truly private system that they can trust and that supports the full picture of their life,” said Forest Yin, Founder & CEO and Professor & Doctoral Advisor of Integrative Medicine. “DailyLifeBuddy is the first Life OS that unifies emotional healing, integrative health, finance, and more into one multi-agent system — all while keeping your personal world truly private.”

Yin spent two decades as a cybersecurity executive in Silicon Valley’s financial and technology sectors — including Senior Director at Oracle and Executive Director at Wells Fargo — while also building a clinical career in Integrative Medicine and authoring 12 books on mind–body wellness. DailyLifeBuddy reflects the fusion of his expertise in technology, security, health, and whole-person wellbeing.

A Life OS That Understands You — Emotionally, Physically, Financially, and Personally

DailyLifeBuddy is built on the belief that wellbeing is multi-dimensional. Emotional, physical, financial, and lifestyle factors are deeply connected, and the multi-agent framework is designed to reflect that reality.

Emotional Health and Nervous-System Support

Daniel, the Emotional Healer, helps users regulate stress, manage emotions, ground their nervous system, repair inner-child wounds, and navigate chronic mindbody pain. The Healer Agent analyzes mood, stress and energy check-ins to deliver personalized guidance.

Integrative Physical Health

Grace, the Integrative Health Expert, integrates insights from Western medicine, Functional Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), and Ayurveda. She interprets lab results, health data, and tongue pictures to create personalized health routines.

Ava extends this system by evaluating skincare ingredients, product safety, and routine effectiveness for health, beauty and confidence.

Life Clarity, Financial Confidence, and Daily Achievement

DailyLifeBuddy supports the practical dimensions of modern life through:

• Financial Advisor — budgeting and long-term planning

• Work & Life Planner — goals, milestones, and daily structure

• Career & Life Mentor — direction and personal development

• Intelligent Writer — communication and content creation

• Marketing Strategist — branding and storytelling

For digital safety and cybersecurity, Hercules, the Fraud Guardian, analyzes suspicious activities, offering clear risk evaluations and protective actions.

Deep Personalization, Long-Term Memory, and Multimodal Intelligence

DailyLifeBuddy adapts continuously through private, on-device profiles that evolve with a user’s wellbeing, habits, and health patterns. The system supports:

• year-long memory

• temporal awareness (“as we discussed last week…”)

• multimodal insights, including tongue and skin picture analysis

• personalized buddy names, avatars, and voices for real human connections

Every response is shaped by a user’s real profile — not generic AI tips.

Private, Holistic, and Human — A New Category of Personal Technology

DailyLifeBuddy is not a chatbot or a collection of tools. It is a cohesive multi-agent Life OS designed to support the full complexity of human life — emotional, physical, financial, and personal — while maintaining uncompromising privacy.

“Life feels clearer. Health feels manageable. Your days feel organized. And your private world stays yours,” said Yin.

Availability

DailyLifeBuddy is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, offering simple monthly plans and a 14-day free trial for all new users.

App Store (iPhone & iPad):

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dailylifebuddy-ai-life-os/id6752504083

Google Play (Android):

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dailylifebuddy.app

About DailyLifeBuddy Technologies Inc.

DailyLifeBuddy Technologies Inc. is a Silicon Valley–based innovator in personal AI systems. Combining cybersecurity and privacy engineering, integrative medicine, emotional health science, and multi-agent intelligence, the company builds privacy-first technologies that help individuals live with clarity, health, and success.

Contact: press@dailylifebuddy.com

