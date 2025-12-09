MPD Makes Arrest in Bladensburg Road Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man in a shooting that injured five people outside of a club in Northeast in November.

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, at approximately 1:49 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Officers located five gunshot wound victims, three adult females and two adult males, all conscious and breathing. All five victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the suspect 19-year-old Langston Wedge of Upper Marlboro, Maryland was located and arrested on separate charges during a search warrant. After his arrest, a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant was obtained in reference to the shooting on November 2, 2025

On Tuesday, December 9, 2025, Wedge was extradited to D.C. where he was charged pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant with two counts of Aggravated Assault While Armed and two counts of Possession of a Firearm During Crime of Violence or Dangerous Offense.

MPD would like to thank Prince George’s County Police Department for their help with locating and arresting the suspect in Prince George’s County.

CCN: 25166642

###