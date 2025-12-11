Veteran Building Inspector Lance Luke Urges Global Renovation Fire Safety Reforms Following Hong Kong Tragedy

Wang Fuk Court Towers Ablaze, Nov. 2025 Lance Luke

A veteran construction engineer calls for international renovation fire safety protocols after the deadliest fire in Hong Kong in over 75 years.

This was not an act of God—it was a preventable failure in renovation safety oversight.” — Lance Luke

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of Hong Kong's deadliest residential fire in over seven decades, construction and fire safety expert Lance Luke is calling for an international overhaul of fire safety protocols for high-rise buildings undergoing renovation. The fatal fire at Wang Fuk Court, which claimed over 150 lives, exposed vulnerabilities in renovation oversight, building design, and emergency preparedness.Luke, a nationally recognized building inspector based in Hawaii with more than 40 years of experience, says the conditions that fueled the Hong Kong disaster are not unique."This was not an act of God—it was a man-made failure involving combustible renovation materials, blocked windows, and disabled alarm systems," Luke said. "It reminded me of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, where similar design and renovation missteps led to devastating consequences."Renovation Risks Amplify Fire ThreatsLuke points to specific hazards common in building upgrades: foam insulation, flammable scaffolding mesh, and obstructed evacuation paths. When combined with poor contractor oversight and non-operational safety systems, these risks can escalate quickly.In the Hong Kong case, early findings suggest that foam insulation used around windows, combined with green mesh coverings and non-functioning fire alarms, contributed to the fire’s rapid vertical spread. The design of the building—with internal staircases and elevators at its core and no sprinkler system—left residents with no safe escape route.Call for International Renovation Safety ProtocolIn response, Luke is advocating for a new global safety standard specifically targeting buildings under renovation. His proposal includes:Material Certification: All scaffolding mesh, foam fillers, and façade wraps must meet strict fire-retardant standards.Operational Life Safety Systems: Fire alarms, emergency lighting, and evacuation routes must remain fully functional during construction phases.Independent Oversight: Third-party safety inspections must be conducted regularly throughout renovation to ensure ongoing compliance.Luke also expressed concern over reports that the same contractor involved in the Wang Fuk Court renovation, Prestige Construction & Engineering Co. Ltd., held contracts for 30 other buildings.Lessons for the Global IndustryBeyond technical reform, Luke believes building owners, homeowners associations, and public housing boards need stronger education and accountability. Transparent communication with residents, posted evacuation plans, and active coordination with fire departments during renovation should be non-negotiable."High-rise buildings under renovation are vulnerable," Luke said. "Lives can be saved if we plan for that vulnerability instead of ignoring it."About Lance LukeLance Luke is a building safety expert and founder of National Building Expert, a U.S.-based consulting firm that specializes in property inspections, code compliance, and fire prevention. Luke has worked on thousands of inspections across the United States, advising HOAs, governments, and property managers.To learn more about Lance Luke's safety initiatives, visit https://hawaiibuildingexpert.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.