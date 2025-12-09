New Orleans Man Guilty of Conspiracy to Commit Arson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA –Acting U.S. Attorney Michael M. Simpson announced that RICKY WILSON, age 31, a resident of New Orleans, pled guilty on November 18, 2025, before United States District Judge Brandon S. Long to Conspiracy to Commit Arson, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. WILSON faces a maximum sentence of five (5) years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three (3) years of supervised release, and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee. He may also be required to pay restitution to the victim business for any damage that he caused.

Court documents revealed that WILSON purchased a vehicle from a dealership but later placed three live Molotov cocktails next to vehicles located on the lot at the dealership causing damage to them. He also fired several shots into several vehicles and the structure housing the offices at the dealership. No one was injured as this offense occurred during early morning hours. WILSON is presently in custody in Jefferson Parish for unrelated charges.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Mark A. Miller is assigned the prosecution.

