[U.S.] Supreme Court lets stand ruling that baker violated same-sex couple's rights

(Subscription required) By denying certiorari, the Supreme Court left intact a 5th District Court of Appeal decision holding that a generic wedding cake is not protected speech and cannot be withheld from same-sex customers under California's civil rights laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.