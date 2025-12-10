Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,350 in the last 365 days.

[U.S.] Supreme Court lets stand ruling that baker violated same-sex couple's rights

(Subscription required) By denying certiorari, the Supreme Court left intact a 5th District Court of Appeal decision holding that a generic wedding cake is not protected speech and cannot be withheld from same-sex customers under California's civil rights laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

[U.S.] Supreme Court lets stand ruling that baker violated same-sex couple's rights

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more