DOES & RAMW Team Up to Host Hiring Fair for District Residents

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) hosted a hiring event in partnership with the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) at DOES Headquarters. The hiring event focused on the restaurant and hospitality industries to help DC residents secure employment during the holidays and beyond. The event featured over 20 employers that connected job seekers to opportunities in the restaurant and hospitality industry. According to the District’s Labor Market Awareness Dashboard, over 72,000 people are employed in the Accommodation and Food Services sector in DC.

“Partnering with RAMW allows us to open more doors for DC residents who are eager to build meaningful careers in the District’s hospitality industry,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “This hiring event reflects our shared commitment to connecting residents with quality job opportunities, supporting local businesses, and strengthening the District’s workforce. We are not only expanding access to employment, but we are also investing in the success of our community.”

DOES serves as the District’s lead agency for connecting residents, job seekers, and employers to economic opportunity. Through personalized career development, high-quality job training, employer partnerships, and targeted programs, the agency works to ensure every resident has access to pathways to living-wage careers. DOES helps drive the District’s economic growth while empowering residents to achieve long-term stability and success. DOES and RAMW have worked together on previous community outreach events throughout the District.

“Our partnership with the Department of Employment Services reflects our commitment to strengthening Washington, DC’s vibrant hospitality community,” said RAMW President and CEO Shawn Townsend. “As our restaurants, hotels, and service venues continue to navigate ongoing challenges, connecting residents with meaningful job opportunities is essential to sustaining and growing this industry. This is more than a hiring event—it’s an invitation for DC residents to step into one of the city’s most dynamic sectors and build rewarding careers that support the heartbeat of our local economy.”

RAMW was established in 1920 and is the leading regional trade association representing restaurants and the broader foodservice industry across the metropolitan area. The Association delivers training, education, and professional development to help members build and maintain successful operations. RAMW’s membership spans restaurants in Northern Virginia, the District of Columbia, and Maryland, and its Allied Members include vendors, service providers, nonprofits, and regional business organizations that support the region’s restaurant community.

For more information on DOES services and programs, visit does.dc.gov. For more information about RAMW, visit ramw.org.