Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 5.7 percent

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary February job estimates show a decrease of 4,000 jobs for a total of 1,079,200 jobs in the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division. The private sector decreased by 3,500 jobs, while the public sector increased by 300 jobs. The Washington, DC- MD Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted February 2026 unemployment rate was 5.7 percent, which was 0.1 percentage points higher from the revised January 2026 unemployment rate of 5.6 percent. The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in February 2025, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 5.7 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The total civilian labor force in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division for February 2026 was 986,400, of which 930,400 were employed and 56,000 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 5.7 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,041,700, of which 2,913,400 were employed and 128,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 4.2 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan DC-MD Division, the Arlington- Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division, and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,447,400, of which 3,294,300 were employed and 153,200 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 4.4 percent. For the month the unemployment rates for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Areas and Suburban Ring increased by 0.1 percentage point each.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force decreased over the year by 27,200, while the number of employed decreased by 33,900, and the number of unemployed increased by 6,700. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring decreased over the year by 65,300, while the number of employed decreased by 91,200, and the number of unemployed increased by 26,100. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force decreased by 78,700, while the number of employed decreased by 104,300 and the number of unemployed increased by 25,800. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.8 percentage points, while the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring increased by 0.9 percentage points.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 4,000 jobs. The private sector decreased by 3,500 jobs, while the public sector increased by 300 jobs over the month. The private sector had three gains over the month. The gains were registered in Information increased by 300 jobs; Financial Activities increased by 100 jobs and Other Services increased by 200 jobs. The private sector had six losses. The losses were registered in Manufacturing (-100 jobs); Mining Logging & Construction (-1,500 jobs); Trade, Transportation & Utilities (-2,000 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-900 jobs); Private Education and Health Services (-400) and Leisure and Hospitality (-100 jobs). Government overall increased 300 jobs over the month. The federal government increased by 500 jobs while the state government decreased by 2,400 jobs and local government decreased by 9,800 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division decreased by 63,100 jobs. The private sector decreased by 30,700 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 400 jobs. Job increases were registered in Financial Activities (300) jobs and Other Services (300) jobs. The private sector losses were registered in: Manufacturing (-400 jobs); Mining Logging and Construction (-300) jobs; Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (-3,800 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-10,600 jobs); Private Educational and Health Services (-800) and Leisure and Hospitality (-2,600 jobs). Government overall decreased 400 jobs. The Federal government increased 2,000 jobs. State government decreased 119,000 jobs and the local government decreased 65,000 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington DC-MD Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, and MD (Charles County, MD and Prince George’s County, MD).

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area include Principal Cities: Washington, DC; Arlington, VA; Alexandria, VA; Frederick, MD; Gaithersburg, MD; Bethesda, MD; Rockville, MD; Reston, VA; McLean, VA; North Bethesda, MD; Arlington-Alexandria-Reston, VA-WV Metropolitan Division Arlington County, VA; Clarke County, VA; Culpeper County, VA; Fairfax County, VA; Fauquier County, VA; Loudoun County, VA; Prince William County, VA; Rappahannock County, VA; Spotsylvania County, VA; Stafford County, VA; Warren County, VA; Alexandria city, VA; Fairfax city, VA; Falls Church city, VA; Fredericksburg city, VA; Manassas city, VA; Manassas Park city, VA; Jefferson County, WV; Frederick-Gaithersburg-Bethesda, MD Metropolitan Division Frederick County, Montgomery County; Washington, DC-MD Metropolitan Division District of Columbia, DC; Charles County, MD; Prince George's County, MD.

Data reflects the 2024 annual benchmark revisions.