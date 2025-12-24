Antioch Practice Transforms Mental Health Access With Free Comprehensive Telehealth Guide

Maintaining family traditions and rituals helps everyone feel grounded and connected during the holiday season, supporting emotional well-being and mental health stability. Families can create joyful holiday memories by focusing on authentic connection and shared experiences rather than perfection, according to Dr. Liara Montesano, Psy.D, LP. Dr. Liara Montesano encourages families to embrace authenticity during holiday celebrations: "The most memorable holidays are the real ones. Focus on genuine connection over perfection."

New resource helps Northern Illinois families manage seasonal stress with accessible, personalized care

Whether someone lives in Antioch, Gurnee, Waukegan, or any surrounding community, they deserve the same level of professional care. Telehealth makes that possible.” — Dr. Liara Montesano, Psy.D, LP

ANTIOCH, IL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across Northern Illinois navigate holiday demands, family tensions, and seasonal mental health challenges, Montesano Psychological Center is helping individuals and families receive quality care from anywhere in Illinois. The practice has released a free "Holiday Telehealth Guide" designed to provide practical tools, eliminate barriers to care, and support families struggling with the unique pressures of the holiday season.The guide is available now at https://montesanopsych.com/holiday-telehealth-guide/ "The holidays amplify everything – family conflicts, loneliness, financial stress, substance relapse and the pressure to be perfect," says Dr. Liara Montesano, founder of Montesano Psychological Center. "When you're overwhelmed, the last thing you need is another barrier to getting help. Telehealth ensures families can access professional support right when they need it, without the added stress of travel or scheduling conflicts."Addressing the Hidden Holiday Mental Health CrisisWhile the holidays are portrayed as joyful, many people experience increased anxiety , depression, family conflict, and isolation during this season. Traditional therapy barriers – commute time, office hours, childcare needs, and winter weather – make it even harder to access support when it matters most."People put their mental health on hold during the holidays, thinking they'll deal with it later," Dr. Montesano explains. "But the crisis is happening now. Telehealth removes those obstacles so families can get consistent, professional care throughout the season – from the comfort and privacy of their own homes."Montesano Psychological Center offers evidence-based treatment approaches including CBT, ACT, DBT, and trauma-informed care , all delivered through secure, HIPAA-compliant video sessions. The practice also provides multilingual services in English, Spanish, and Hindi, making mental health support accessible to diverse communities across Northern Illinois.Why Telehealth Matters for Holiday Mental HealthThe holiday season presents unique challenges that make telehealth particularly valuable:• Accessibility: Professional care without battling traffic, winter weather, or transportation barriers• Privacy: Sessions from home or a private space, away from public waiting rooms• Convenience: Flexible scheduling around work, family obligations, and holiday events• Consistency: Maintaining regular care even during the busiest time of yearTelehealth also improves outcomes by:• Enabling more frequent check-ins during high-stress periods• Increasing early intervention opportunities• Reducing costs associated with travel and time off work• Providing consistent support when families need it most"It's not just about convenience – it's about ensuring families don't have to choose between getting help and managing their holiday responsibilities," says Dr. Montesano. "Quality care should fit your life, not disrupt it."Five Signs Holiday Telehealth Can HelpDr. Montesano encourages Northern Illinois families to watch for these indicators:1. Scheduling Stress: Difficulty finding appointments that fit around holiday obligations2. Family Tension: Anticipating or experiencing conflict with relatives3. Overwhelming Emotions: Persistent anxiety, sadness, or dread about the season4. Unhealthy Coping: Increased substance use, overeating, or social withdrawal5. Impact on Relationships: Holiday stress creating distance or conflict with spouse or childrenEvidence-Based Support That WorksThe guide highlights research showing that telehealth therapy produces equivalent outcomes to in-person care, offering comparable symptom improvement, strong therapeutic relationships, higher attendance rates, and greater comfort for clients in familiar environments."Within one or two sessions, video therapy feels completely natural," Dr. Montesano explains. "Many clients actually find it easier to open up from their own space."What the Free Holiday Guide IncludesThe comprehensive guide provides families with practical, actionable support for managing holiday stress:• Boundary scripts for difficult family situations, including declining invitations and stopping hurtful comments• Age-specific guidance for talking to children about holiday stress (preschoolers through teens)• Quick mental health reset techniques for overwhelming moments• Emergency self-care ideas that take 15 minutes or less• "Permission slips" to let go of holiday perfection• Step-by-step guidance for setting up and attending telehealth sessions• Crisis resources and 24/7 support information• Tips for maximizing therapy effectiveness and tracking progressThis holiday guide joins Montesano's growing library of free mental health resources designed to make professional support more accessible and actionable for every family in Northern Illinois.The Montesano Advantage: Personal Care That Makes a DifferenceWhat sets Montesano Psychological Center apart is the practice's commitment to personalized, high-quality care:- Licensed Clinicians Answer the Phone: When families call (224) 603-2058, a real licensed clinician answers – not a receptionist, not a machine. From the first contact, families experience genuine expertise and care.- Small Caseloads, Personal Attention: Therapists maintain intentionally small caseloads, ensuring they truly know each client as a person, remember their story, and provide consistent, personalized support.- Personalized Matching: Free consultations ensure each client is matched with the right therapist for their specific needs, background, and preferences. If the fit isn't right, reassignment comes at no charge.Serving Northern Illinois CommunitiesMontesano Psychological Center serves families throughout Northern Illinois, from suburban areas to rural communities where access to mental health care may be limited. The practice's 100% virtual model ensures that location, transportation, and weather never stand in the way of getting help."Whether someone lives in Antioch, Gurnee, Waukegan, or any surrounding community, they deserve the same level of professional care," Dr. Montesano says. "Telehealth makes that possible."Taking Action This SeasonDr. Montesano believes this holiday season can be different for families who are struggling."The holidays don't have to be perfect to be meaningful," she says. "But when you're overwhelmed by anxiety, family conflict, or the weight of expectations, that's not something you should face alone. Professional support exists, it's accessible, and it works. The only thing standing between you and feeling better is making that first call."About Montesano Psychological CenterMontesano Psychological Center provides comprehensive mental health services to individuals, couples, and families throughout Northern Illinois. Led by Dr. Liara Montesano, the practice specializes in telehealth therapy, couples therapy, individual therapy, family counseling, equine-assisted therapy, and bariatric pre-surgical evaluations. The practice offers evidence-based treatment approaches including CBT, ACT, DBT, trauma-informed care, and family systems therapy, delivered in English, Spanish, and Hindi. Montesano Psychological Center is in-network with major insurance providers including Aetna, United Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Dean Health, and Medicaid.For more information or to download the free Holiday Telehealth Guide, visit https://montesanopsych.com/holiday-telehealth-guide/ or call (224) 603-2058.MEDIA AVAILABILITYDr. Liara Montesano and licensed clinicians from Montesano Psychological Center are available for interviews and expert commentary on holiday mental health, telehealth effectiveness, family stress management, and accessible mental health care. High-resolution photos and the Holiday Telehealth Guide are available upon request.###

