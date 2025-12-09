Business Elite Awards to Honor MENA’s Rising Leaders at 2025 “40 Under 40” Award Ceremony & Gala Dinner in Dubai

The 2025 Business Elite’s "40 Under 40" Gala Dinner - celebrating MENA region's most successful and ambitious young business leaders - will will be held at the most luxurious Jumeriah Mina Al Salam in Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Elite Awards is set to host the 2025 “40 Under 40” Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner celebrating the MENA Region’s forty outstanding honorees for 2025 on December 14, 2025, at the ultra-luxurious Jumeirah Mina Al Salam in Dubai. Designed as an evening of recognition, connection, and cross-regional collaboration, the event will bring together emerging leaders, senior executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and influential figures shaping the future of business across the Middle East and North Africa.The “40 Under 40” Awards recognize high-performing professionals under the age of 40 whose leadership, innovation, and impact are redefining industries and driving meaningful progress. This year’s MENA honorees represent a wide range of sectors - from finance and technology to healthcare, energy, and creative industries - reflecting the region’s rapidly evolving and globally connected economy.Business Elite Awards is known for curating award experiences that go beyond celebration. By hosting ceremonies in world-class luxury venues, the organization creates a setting where ambitious professionals can meet at the highest level in an atmosphere built for genuine relationship-building. The Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, celebrated for its elegance, prestige, and Arabian-inspired grandeur, offers an ideal backdrop for an evening where new partnerships begin and long-term alliances are strengthened.“Business networking is not a side benefit of leadership - it is one of its essential engines,” said Viktor Gjorgjieski, PhD, Director of Business Elite. “This ceremony is designed to honor achievement while opening doors to the relationships and collaborations that shape what comes next.”The evening will begin with a Reception, welcoming guests into an environment of relaxed, high-level networking. The Reception will be followed by the formal Award Ceremony, where the 2025 Business Elite’s “40 Under 40” MENA recipients will be recognized on stage. The program will then transition into an elegant Gala Dinner, offering further opportunities for meaningful conversation, connection, and celebration among honorees and distinguished attendees.At its core, the event is built to connect people who are building the future - together. Whether forging cross-border partnerships, meeting potential collaborators, or exchanging ideas with peers at the top of their fields, guests can expect a uniquely valuable networking experience that reflects Business Elite’s commitment to excellence and community. As members of the Business Elite platform, honorees are also eligible to attend future Business Elite Awards events worldwide, extending their access to exclusive global networking opportunities year-round.This exclusive, by-invitation-only Gala will welcome only the 2025 MENA "40 Under 40" honorees, creating an intimate setting for celebration and high-value peer networking. Business Elite looks forward to hosting this remarkable class in Dubai for an evening defined by prestige, progress, and powerful new relationships.About Business EliteBusiness Elite is a global platform dedicated to recognizing and connecting high-performing professionals, entrepreneurs, and emerging leaders. Through awards programs, international events, and curated networking experiences, Business Elite builds communities where excellence meets opportunity across regions and industries.

