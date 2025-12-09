University of Chicago Health System President Tom Jackiewicz named one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

Thomas Jackiewicz, President of the University of Chicago Health System, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare for 2025.

The prestigious list honors individuals identified by the Modern Healthcare editorial team as leaders who have made significant impacts on the healthcare industry through their vision and leadership.

“Influence can be exerted in many ways but regardless of whether it is used to internally shape organizations, the healthcare industry as a whole or both, playing a positive role benefits patients and the professionals responsible for their health,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Our ranked list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare highlights the executives in all corners of the industry who are striving to advance medicine and how care is delivered — and succeeding in doing so.”

Jackiewicz has led transformative change and growth throughout his career. Within academic health systems, he has earned a reputation for breaking down silos and integrating innovative, research-driven practices and improved patient experiences across inpatient, outpatient and home settings. He is also recognized for prioritizing the health and wellness of urban neighborhoods with underserved populations.

Since joining the University of Chicago Medicine health system in 2020, Jackiewicz has overseen a remarkable period of strategic growth, doubling topline revenue and significantly improving overall financial performance. Under his leadership, the health system has maintained exceptional performance in protecting patients from preventable harm. The University of Chicago Medical Center, the flagship of the health system, was recently named one of only 11 hospitals nationwide to earn consecutive “A” grades since The Leapfrog Group began its bi-annual evaluations in 2012 and is the only research-intensive academic hospital in the country with such a record.

Another highlight under Jackiewicz’s leadership is the upcoming 575,000-square-foot AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion, which will open in spring 2027 as Illinois’ first freestanding facility dedicated to cancer care and research. He also has expanded the UChicago Medicine Cancer Network, positioning the health system as a key local and national partner in cancer care.

Prior to leading UChicago Medicine, Jackiewicz spearheaded strategic growth at Keck Medicine of USC in Los Angeles, guiding the small, former for-profit hospital into a $2.3 billion academic medical center and achieving a top 20 ranking on the U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll. During his earlier tenure at UC San Diego Health, he worked closely with the University of California system to expand the La Jolla campus into a large academic medical center and pre-eminent research hub.

“My success as a leader is intrinsically linked to the talents, experience and commitment to excellence demonstrated by my leadership team, physicians and staff. When effective strategy is combined with high-performance teams, you can push the boundaries of what we think is possible,” Jackiewicz said. “This recognition reflects the dedication of the people I’ve had the privilege of working with. Together, we’ve made quality, patient safety and patient satisfaction our true north.”

The full list of honorees appears in the December issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, with detailed profiles available online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.