Cancer pavilion Q&A: What’s the latest on the construction project?

Anyone visiting the University of Chicago Medicine’s Hyde Park campus on the city's South Side has likely noticed the striking, curved exterior rising on East 57th Street and South Drexel Avenue.

It is the state’s first freestanding center dedicated exclusively to cancer care and research — which will be called the AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion — and it's taking shape as one of the most advanced buildings in the region.

“The excitement is really building,” said Marco Capicchioni, UChicago Medicine's Vice President of Planning, Design, Construction and Real Estate. “Constructing a standalone cancer care and research facility is a step above building a regular hospital. With the level of technology involved, it’s closer to building a spacecraft than a house.”

With more than a year to go until opening, the 575,000-square-foot, seven-story cancer pavilion is moving along on time and on budget.

Capicchioni shared the latest updates:

When will UChicago Medicine’s cancer pavilion be completed?

The glass exterior is about 90% complete. A portion remains open temporarily to allow delivery of large mechanical systems, such as generators and air-handling units. Exterior construction is expected to finish by September 2026.

Afterward, the medical equipment — including MRIs, CT scanners and X-ray machines — will be installed. The building is on track to welcome patients starting in April 2027.

What inspired the building’s design?

We designed this building to help us fight cancer. We could have chosen a simpler approach, but we partnered closely with patients and caregivers to do more, and we scrutinized every design decision.

Unlike other horizontal structures across campus, the pavilion’s distinctive vertical lines create a landmark presence. We want it to say, “You’ve come to the right place.”

What will the cancer pavilion’s interior look like?

The pavilion features abundant natural light to support orientation, mood and circadian rhythms. Interior spaces will use calming earth tones to foster comfort and healing. Patients will also have access to a ground-level pocket park and three outdoor terraces — designed so even those who cannot travel to the first floor can enjoy fresh air and sunshine.

How will its new technologies benefit cancer patients?

Every element of the pavilion’s technology strategy was built around the patient experience.

Bedside tablets will allow patients to control room lighting, temperature, blinds, entertainment, nurse calls and food orders.

AI-enabled monitoring will support real-time virtual nursing and enhance safety.

Automated delivery robots will transport medications.

Large in-room screens will support video communication, educational content and personalized information.

The goal is for patients to feel in as much control as possible from their bed.

How will the technology support family engagement?

Recognizing how important it is for families to participate in care, exam rooms will include video-enabled displays so loved ones can join appointments remotely. Anyone who’s ever tried to listen in on a visit via cell phone will appreciate how much easier this will be.