EcoForests Asset Management Advances Strategic Expansion Into Japan Following DeCarbon Tokyo 2025

DeCarbon Tokyo 2025

Bridging Nature-Based Solutions and Compliance: EcoForests Responds to Japan’s Carbon Market Leadership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcoForests Asset Management, a leading provider of forestry-based carbon credits and sustainable investment solutions, has announced plans to establish a subsidiary in Japan following the company’s participation in DeCarbon Tokyo 2025. CEO Michael Ackerman led the delegation to the landmark conference, which convened nearly 300 stakeholders from across the global carbon markets ecosystem.The two-day event, held at the Hilton Tokyo, brought together regulators, corporate leaders, financial institutions, and technology innovators to examine the rapidly evolving structure of Japan’s carbon markets. In addition to attending the conference, EcoForests engaged in productive meetings with consulting groups and potential large corporate off-takers, further solidifying the company’s commitment to the Japanese market.Japan’s Regulatory Momentum Creates Unprecedented DemandJapan’s ambitious climate targets—aiming for a 60% reduction in emissions by 2035—are reinforced by a robust regulatory framework. The Green Transformation Emissions Trading Scheme (GX-ETS), set to become fully operational in April 2026, will require mandatory compliance from large emitters. New sustainability reporting standards, effective March 2027, will further demand transparency and integrity in the use of carbon credits.These developments, combined with mounting supply chain pressure from global technology leaders and Japanese corporations’ focus on quality and reliability, have created an exceptional opportunity for high-integrity carbon credit suppliers. Forestry-based credits, with their proven track record, robust insurance coverage, and third-party project development, are uniquely positioned to meet these needs.EcoForests: Trusted Partner for Japan’s Net Zero Journey“Japan’s leadership in structuring compliance markets and integrating voluntary mechanisms sets a global benchmark,” said Michael Ackerman, CEO of EcoForests. “Our high-quality ARR project development aligns perfectly with Japanese corporate priorities and the emerging regulatory landscape. The enthusiasm and engagement we experienced in Tokyo confirm the strategic importance of establishing a local presence.”EcoForests’ proprietary carbon tech platform and vertically integrated operations ensure transparency, traceability, and consistent delivery—attributes highly valued by Japanese buyers. The company’s commitment to robust insurance coverage and rigorous verification processes further addresses the cultural emphasis on reliability and risk mitigation.Establishing a Local Presence in 2026In response to strong market interest and favorable regulatory trends, EcoForests will move forward with preparations to establish a Japanese subsidiary by Q1 2026. This expansion underscores the company’s long-term commitment to supporting Japan’s decarbonization goals and advancing the integrity of global carbon markets.About EcoForests Asset ManagementEcoForests Asset Management is a forestry management company with two core verticals: sustainable forestry and nature-based climate solutions across Central America. The company is an ARR project developer specializing in high-quality timber species and high-quality carbon credits, supporting institutional investors, corporations, and family offices in achieving both financial returns and measurable environmental impact.For media inquiries, please contact us - info - @ - Ecoforests.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.