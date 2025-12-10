Urban Source Countertops Offers Premium Granite Countertops in Raleigh to Use in Modern Homes and Businesses

UrbanSource Countertops Granite Countertops in Raleigh granite countertop installation sandy-beach-granite-color

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the largest providers and fabrication of natural and engineered stone surfaces within the Triangle, Urban Source Countertops, is advancing its services to provide high-quality of granite countertops in Raleigh. These countertops are designed to uplift both the residential and business premises as they are durable, beautiful and have long-term performance. With its high-quality fabrication, quick delivery and customer-focused service, the company is establishing itself as the preferred partner. Homeowners, designers, and contractors choose the company to attain stone fabrication and installation.Redefining Kitchens and Interiors with High-Quality GraniteA huge number of Raleigh homeowners are now demanding durable, elegant and functional kitchen and bathroom materials. Keeping that in mind, Urban Source Countertops is transforming how people are approaching the design and installation of stone. Granite is still among the most reliable options. It is strong, heat-resistant and has a natural uniqueness that can only come from a true stone.The new product line, slabs, offers remodels and new construction with more than 150+ granite choices, such as light, dark, subtle, and dramatic designs. Be it designing kitchen granite countertops Raleigh, bathroom granite countertops Raleigh or complete natural stone countertops Raleigh, every slab will be well selected, polished and sealed for durability and daily use.Each stone is checked, cut to perfection, templated and made to the precise specifications of each project. Each stone receives a check, a perfect cut and all are templated to offer a tight fit, minimize the number of seams, and create a beautiful finish.Key Advantages of Granite Countertops by Urban Source• Premium Quality Natural Stone: Granite slabs are fully natural, one-of-a-kind, durable, heat-resistant, and are applicable for busy Raleigh families.• Aesthetic Design: The customers can choose among various colour choices, the edge profile (eased, bevel, bullnose or ogee) and the finish (polished or honed) to fit the modern as well as traditional setting.• Affordable Granite Countertops Raleigh: Urban Source offers competitive pricing on all level entry, middle, and high-end without losing quality of construction and installation.• Advanced Granite Fabrication & Installation: As trusted granite fabricators Raleigh NC, the team does consultation, templating, fabrication, and granite countertop installation Raleigh with efficiency and speed.Ensuring Quality, Trust, and a Flawless Installation ExperienceUrban Source Countertops specializes in quality and in a clean, professional installation process. To proceed with a hassle-free installation, the installers protect floors, reduce dust and manage plumbing thoroughly.They have a basic care system to meet the demands of Raleigh homes:• Daily: microfiber + mild soap• Weekly: Check sinks, seams, and surrounding walls• As required: non-abrasive tough cleaner.• Reseal as recommendedThe team also offer granite countertop repair Raleigh services to repair the seals of the chips, upgrade the chips, or reseal them. This ensures they remain beautiful and long-lasting for the length of service of the homeowners.Reasons why Homeowners prefer Urban Source Countertops• Full-service fabrication + local showroom in Raleigh.• More than 150+ colours in granites with options of quartz and marble.• Quick, synchronized installations managed by an in-house team.• Residential, commercial and builder experience across the Triangle.• Clear pricing, no intermediaries, and an end-to-end simplified process.Urban Source Countertops continues to raise its offerings, helping customers transform everyday spaces with premium granite surfaces aesthetically.About Urban Source CountertopsUrban Source Countertops is one of the top local providers, manufacturers and fitters of granite, marble, quartz, and other high-quality surfaces in Raleigh, NC. The end-to-end services of the company, such as consultation, slab selection, templating, fabrication, and installation, serve the needs of the home owners, designers, contractors, and builders within the Triangle. These services offer quality craftsmanship and value to their clients.Contact InformationReyhanWebsite: https://www.urbansourcecountertops.com/ Phone: 919-887-8019

