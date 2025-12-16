Keystone Marble and Granite Adds Premium Quartz Countertops and Professional Installation Services to its Offerings

Keystone Marble calacatta-Laza Quartz Quartz installation

Keystone Marble and Granite now offers quartz countertops with professional installation, giving homeowners durable, stylish surfaces for the kitchen and bath.

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keystone Marble and Granite, a major supplier of premium surfacing solutions, has expanded its product portfolio with quartz slabs and professional installation services. The quartz slabs provide modern, stylish, and low-maintenance surfaces for kitchens, bathrooms, and commercial interiors, making them the preferred choice of homeowners, designers, and builders.Enhancing Interiors with Quartz CountertopsQuartz countertops, engineered from a combination of natural stones, resins, and pigments, are a perfect blend of functionality and style. It offers a varied range of colours, patterns, and finishes, which gives homeowners the freedom to homeowners to create a personalized look.Quartz countertops are ideal for areas like kitchens and bathrooms due to their durability and resistance to stains, scratches, and moisture. Engineered quartz surfaces are easy to maintain by regular cleaning with a soft cloth and mild detergent. To preserve the look and functionality, it is important to avoid the use of abrasive cleaners.Key Features of Quartz Countertops• An Array of Quartz: Keystone offers a range of quartz countertops in various colours, patterns, and finishes. They are available in polished, matte, and textured surfaces, allowing homeowners, designers, and builders to select their ideal match.• Customized Edge Profiles: The slabs are available in modern straight edges as well as ogee and beveled edges, providing you the freedom to select the style that will complement your space.• Durable and Resistant: Quartz countertops are an excellent choice for kitchens and bathrooms, offering durability and resistance to stains, scratches, and moisture. Cleaning of the slabs becomes easy due to their non-porous surface.• Environment-Friendly: Quartz is an engineered stone made with recycled materials, thus making it sustainable. Its durable nature reduces the need of replacement.• Cost-Effective: Keystone Marble and Granite offers a wide range of slabs to suit every budget without compromising on quality.Sustainable Choice that Enhances the Resale Value of Your PropertyQuartz countertops are eco-friendly as they are made from recycled materials that reduce the environmental impact of their production. It features durability, which minimizes the need for replacement, making it a lasting and sustainable option for your home. These low-maintenance quartz countertops also offer value-for-money by enhancing the resale value of your property. Whether installed in a kitchen or bathroom the quartz countertops increase the overall appeal and market value of your home.Why Choose Keystone Marble and Granite?• A wide range of engineered quartz slabs and other natural stone materials.• Providing the highest quality of quartz to deliver durable and beautiful countertops.• Providing expert support in selecting the right quartz slabs.• With our skilled experts, quartz countertop installation becomes absolutely hassle-free, ensuring a seamless end-to-end installation.• We offer high-quality quartz countertops without pinching your pocket.• Keystone delivers customer-oriented quartz countertops services tailored to cater to both residential and commercial projects.Committed to offering high-quality stone fabrication and installation services, Keystone Marble and Granite brings premium quality quartz countertops that combine elegance, functionality, and easy maintenance.About Keystone Marble and GraniteKeystone Marble and Granite is an authorized distributor of natural and engineered stones like granite, marble, quartzite, etc. Trusted by homeowners, designers, and builders for over 20 years, the company offers diverse, customized countertop solutions and professional installation services.Contact InformationKenan📧 Email: sales@keystonemarble.net🌐 Website: www.keystonemarble.net 📞 Phone: 215-447-5817

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.