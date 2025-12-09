Parks Department to Host Winter Soccer Clinics

This free clinic takes place on Sundays from January 11 to February 8 and is designed to help athletes ages 9-17 maintain their skills during the offseason and get “a leg up” on the competition before spring soccer season.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Anthony Rougier Sports Foundation, is pleased to announce the 2026 Winter Soccer Clinic. This free clinic is designed to help athletes ages 9-17 maintain their skills during the offseason and get “a leg up” on the competition before spring soccer season.

Winter Soccer clinic takes place at Carter Playground Bubble, 709 Columbus Avenue. Professional coaches and trainers will guide participants through specialized drills and exercises tailored to their age groups. This clinic caters to all skill levels, serving both junior players looking to improve their skills and senior athletes seeking advanced training.

Program Dates: Sundays, January 11 to February 8

Session 1: Ages 9 - 12

Times: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Session 2: Ages 13 - 17

Times: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Early registration is recommended as spots are limited. To register for the Winter Soccer Clinic, visit boston.gov/parks-sports. For more information, contact woodley.auguste@boston.gov or call (617) 961-3084.

sign up today

Sign up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow us on social media @bostonparksdept to stay up-to-date with Boston Parks and Recreation Department news and events.

###