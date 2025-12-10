Vandy Marketing Recognized as a Certified Google Partner

A Vandy Marketing specialist optimizing a Google Ads campaign to improve performance and deliver measurable results for clients.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vandy Marketing has earned official recognition as a Google Partner , a status granted to companies that meet Google’s Partner program requirements in areas including performance, ad spend management, and certifications in Google Ads.This recognition reinforces Vandy Marketing’s commitment to building digital strategies that help businesses drive predictable, measurable growth online, from paid advertising to web design, SEO, and AI-powered automation.“Achieving Google Partner status shows our ongoing dedication to professional development and excellence,” said Mike van der Poel, Founder of Vandy Marketing. “Our focus has always been on results clients can trust. Being part of this program allows us to stay updated with Google Ads best practices so we can continue delivering strong performance.”As a certified Google Partner, Vandy Marketing’s team includes Google-trained and certified specialists who manage campaigns across industries such as e-commerce, home services, and nonprofits — including organizations utilizing the Google Ads Grant program.With more than 80 clients served and millions of growth-focused impressions driven online, Vandy Marketing continues to support local and regional businesses across the HRM with smart, responsive, and insight-driven digital marketing.About Vandy MarketingVandy Marketing is a Halifax-based digital and AI marketing agency delivering scalable solutions in paid media, search marketing, website design, and automated revenue systems. We help organizations turn online traffic into customers, supporters, and long-term business growth.

