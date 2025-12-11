Ignia Cloud Becomes Growth Partner with Canonical

The partnership allows Ignia Cloud customers to access top tier technical support directly from Canonical when they choose their licensing.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignia Cloud continues to build its presence in the international cloud infrastructure sector as it announces it is now a designated Growth Partner of Canonical. The partnership allows Ignia Cloud customers to access top tier technical support directly from Canonical when they choose their licensing. This partnership provides Ignia Cloud customers access to top tier technical support directly from Canonical.Founded by entrepreneur Esteban Rey , Ignia Cloud provides cloud infrastructure designed for companies seeking control, security, and customization not found in large Hyperscalers. Ignia Cloud entered the U.S. market in 2004 and has offices and data centers in Houston, Texas, and Mexico City, Mexico.Ignia Cloud specializes in public Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and private cloud solutions, offering its customers robust infrastructure at predictable costs with dedicated support from experts in each area. It is designed to tailor to different business models and needs making it an approachable solution for everyone from startups and medium-sized enterprises to large corporations.The Canonical partnership adds another layer of service for Ignia Cloud customers, providing them with Ubuntu Pro support of the operating system and approved applications within Canonical’s package list. They can now choose further technical and consultative support for their platforms connecting support from the operating system to any number of approved software across their environments.According to Rey, the collaboration guarantees global standards, world-class support, and the ability to accelerate innovation without technical friction, making hyperscale-level technology accessible with transparent costs and personalized support."The alliance between Canonical and Ignia Cloud marks a turning point in the technological infrastructure of the United States and Latin America. By combining Ubuntu's enterprise platform – a global leader in stability, security, and automation – with the power of Ignia Cloud's high-performance cloud, organizations gain a comprehensive ecosystem to build, scale, and operate modern solutions, from Kubernetes and OpenStack to artificial intelligence and mission-critical enterprise workloads,” he said.Rey explained that internationally, the partnership represents a profound economic and technological enabler for the U.S. and Latin America.“It allows companies to reduce operating costs, increase their resilience, and gain access to sovereign, secure infrastructure aligned with international standards such as ISO, NIST, and modern cybersecurity frameworks,” he said. “At the same time, startups, fintechs, corporations, and government entities gain a fast track to modernization, with certified tools, native automation, and the combined expertise of highly specialized engineers. Together, Canonical and Ignia Cloud are driving a new regional standard for enterprise cloud and open source, strengthening the competitiveness of the entire technology ecosystem."About Ignia CloudIgnia Cloud is dedicated to providing cloud infrastructure designed for companies seeking control, security, and customization, avoiding dependence on large hyperscalers. Ignia Cloud offers public cloud (IaaS), private cloud as a service, data resiliency, and storage solutions. Its main focus is on regulatory compliance, customization, and specialized support. It has data centers in Houston, Texas and Mexico City, Mexico.###

