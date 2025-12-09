TERAMOK Group announces expansion of Real Estate Marketing services in the United States

Kirill Samarits Entrepreneur

Founder of TERAMOK LLC and BUY GREECE LLC introduces a cross market model redefining how real estate brands communicate across digital and cinematic channels.

My goal is simple. Build meaningful brands, raise the standard of real estate marketing, and give buyers and developers the clarity they deserve.” — Kirill Samarits

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TERAMOK Group has announced the expansion of its marketing and production operations in the United States, with a focus on making high value branding, cinematic content, and digital strategy accessible to small and mid size real estate and service based companies. The move reflects two years of research into the American market and the growing demand for advanced creative systems that traditionally have been available only to large corporations with substantial marketing budgets.Founded by Kirill Samarits , TERAMOK Group combines European design principles with the performance driven culture of Chicago’s marketing landscape. The agency entered the United States after identifying a clear gap. Many businesses want strong branding, video production, and full funnel marketing, but the cost of traditional agencies or in house teams makes it difficult to compete. TERAMOK Group was built to solve this problem by offering a European production model that delivers cinematic quality and strategic guidance at a more accessible level.The agency’s approach integrates brand strategy, creative direction, content production, and paid media into one streamlined system. This model, widely used across European agencies, reduces fragmentation and lowers the cost of execution while improving consistency and results. After testing the model in Chicago, TERAMOK Group found that real estate developers, construction companies, and growing service based businesses were searching for this type of unified solution. Many were struggling to manage video teams, designers, editors, marketers, and ad specialists separately. TERAMOK Group now provides this entire structure under one roof.The expansion also includes a dedicated focus on transforming real estate marketing in the United States. By combining cinematic production, structured branding, and clear digital pathways, the agency aims to raise the level of storytelling and transparency within the industry. TERAMOK’s work connects architecture, location, lifestyle, and investment value in a way that reflects how modern buyers search for property across digital channels.Kirill Samarits leads this direction by drawing on his cross market experience. The European market emphasizes heritage, design, and emotional depth, while the American market prioritizes performance, speed, and measurable outcomes. TERAMOK Group merges these perspectives to create campaigns that feel human and intentional while remaining aligned with analytics and sales targets. This approach has already contributed to stronger engagement for clients and shorter decision making cycles among buyers.Alongside the agency, the expansion supports the continued growth of BUY GREECE LLC , which helps American buyers access real estate opportunities in Greece through high value marketing and education. Together, both companies represent a modern model for international real estate branding.As TERAMOK Group continues its growth in Chicago and across the United States, the company’s mission remains clear. Provide small and mid size businesses with marketing tools once reserved for large organizations, introduce European creative systems to the American market, and redefine how real estate is presented through storytelling, clarity, and measurable performance.

