New Thriller Killstarter Explores the Dark Intersection of Justice, Technology, and Vigilantism

John C. Epperson’s new novel forces readers to confront the darkest question of the digital age: What happens when anyone can buy justice with a click?

Author John C. Epperson unleashes KillStarter, a dark, high-tension thriller that examines the razor-thin line between retribution and corruption in a world where technology makes vengeance terrifyingly accessible. Sharp, timely, and morally provocative, the novel invites readers into a universe where outrage goes viral—and justice becomes crowd-funded.

At the center of KillStarter lies an explosive and unsettling idea: a platform that allows ordinary citizens to pool their money to put targets on the heads of the morally reprehensible. What begins as a cry for accountability quickly morphs into a global frenzy of vigilante empowerment. Epperson plunges readers into a morally twisted landscape where anonymity fuels extremism, and justice becomes a public spectacle with lethal consequences. As the platform gains momentum, anger turns into currency, and the world is forced to ask whether the hunted always deserve their fate—or whether the hunters have become something far worse. Each new “campaign” becomes a chilling reflection of collective rage, exposing how easily the promise of justice can mutate into bloodlust.

Epperson masterfully blends tension, mystery, and psychological depth as he tracks the spiraling impact of the KillStarter movement. Each chapter reveals new players—victims, vigilantes, opportunists, and those terrified they’ll be next on the list. The thriller escalates as characters find themselves torn between their thirst for justice and the creeping realization that they are feeding a monster of their own making. Readers are left to question whether justice can survive when mob rule, technology, and vengeance collide in real time. By the time the truth behind the platform is revealed, the cost of justice—and the price of participation—will haunt readers long after the final page.

Inspired by modern debates around social media outrage, digital vigilantism, and the erosion of trust in institutional justice, Epperson wrote KillStarter to explore how quickly moral certainty can dissolve when fear and anger are amplified online. His goal is to spark conversation about personal responsibility, the cost of unchecked technological power, and the human desire to control what feels uncontrollable.

Perfect for fans of Black Mirror–style moral dilemmas, techno-thrillers, and dark psychological fiction, KillStarter grabs readers from the first page and refuses to let go.

