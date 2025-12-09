Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Join WGN’s 23rd Annual Drive-Thru Toy Drive, Donating $1,000 in Toys for Chicago Children

Chicago, Illinois – Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, a prominent law firm serving the Chicago area, will participate in WGN-TV’s 23rd Annual Drive-Thru Toy Drive on Friday, Dec. 12. Attorneys Paul Greenberg and Gavin Pearlman will represent the firm during a special feature segment on WGN that morning, as they contribute $1,000 worth of new, unwrapped toys to benefit children throughout the region.

The WGN Drive-Thru Toy Drive, a longstanding community initiative, has provided holiday gifts to Chicago children and families for over two decades. This year’s event will be held outside WGN-TV studios at 2501 W. Bradley Place from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive is open to the public, and donations are accepted without the need to leave one’s vehicle. Community members are invited to bring new, unopened toys, with all contributions delivered to children through Social Service agencies, including the Chicago Park District, the Salvation Army, and the Chicago Police Department’s 25th District.

Paul Greenberg, managing member at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, said the law firm’s involvement reflects a commitment to supporting local families. “The holiday season can be a challenging time for many in our community. We are honored to take part in an event that brings hope and joy to children across Chicago,” said Briskman. “WGN’s toy drive is a testament to what can be accomplished when businesses, media, and residents come together for a common cause.”

Gavin Pearlman noted the impact of collective giving. “Every toy donated is a sign that the community cares,” he said. “We encourage others to join us in supporting this effort, whether through toy donations or spreading the word.”

WGN-TV’s Drive-Thru Toy Drive will run from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the station’s North Side location. For additional details on participation or to learn more about supported organizations, visit WGN-TV’s community news page.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg is known throughout the Chicago area for its work in personal injury and workers’ compensation law. The firm’s involvement in community initiatives, including charitable drives and local support programs, underscores its broader commitment to service beyond the courtroom.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as the result of someone’s carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

205 W Randolph St Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606

1 (312) 313-2414

https://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/

Press Contact : Paul Greenberg

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.