A Hilariously Unlikely Hero Rises In Blue Dawn Black Night: Powered By Potassium

Blue Dawn, Black Night by Charles C. Kayson

Charles C. Kayson unleashes a fast-paced, offbeat superhero adventure where chaos, comedy, and potassium-powered justice collide.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Charles C. Kayson brings readers a wildly entertaining twist on the superhero genre with his new novel, Blue Dawn Black Night: Powered by Potassium. Packed with humor, action, and an unforgettable cast of misfit heroes and villains, the story delivers a refreshing take on what it really means to rise to the occasion—even when you’re the least-qualified hero in town.

At the heart of the adventure is private detective Max Greenfield, who never intended to become Metrovale’s symbol of hope. But when a midnight stakeout goes haywire and a glowing blue serum rewires his entire body, Max finds himself transformed into the Blue Banana—faster than a city taxi, stronger than he ever expected, and armed with unstable abilities he barely understands. Complete with energy-loaded bananarangs and a tendency for caffeine-fueled chaos, Max steps into a role he never asked for but can’t walk away from.

The story takes a darker turn when Max’s best friend and trusted partner, Alec Chavez, uncovers the origin of the serum and injects a more volatile version. His metamorphosis into Black Pepper—a fire-wielding, fear-driven force—sets the stage for an explosive showdown. Once brothers in arms, Max and Alec now stand on opposite sides of a burning city, their clash threatening to tear Metrovale apart.

Kayson’s inspiration stems from blending big-hearted humor with high-stakes action, crafting a world where even the quirkiest powers can shape a hero. The narrative balances laugh-out-loud moments with emotional depth, exploring friendship, responsibility, and the impact of choices made under pressure. From an ambitious journalist documenting the rise of Metrovale’s newest protector to a shadowy vigilante lurking behind the scenes, every character adds energy and intrigue to Max’s unpredictable journey.

Ideal for fans of comedic superheroes, unconventional origins, and stories that fuse heart and hilarity, Blue Dawn Black Night: Powered by Potassium offers a fast-paced ride filled with style, spectacle, and surprising tenderness. Kayson’s sharp wit and kinetic storytelling breathe new life into the superhero narrative, making the novel a standout for readers seeking action that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Charles C. Kayson draws inspiration from detective noir, classic comic-book absurdity, and the relatable messiness of everyday life, crafting a voice that’s both humorous and deeply human. His storytelling invites readers to embrace imperfection and believe that heroes can come from the most unexpected places.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/8mZ0xXy

