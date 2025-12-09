$45M to Fund Supportive Housing Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced conditional awards of $45.9 million through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative or ‘ESSHI,’ a program that funds supportive services to help stably house New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. The program’s ninth round of funding resulted in 200 awards, which will fund services and operating expenses for up to 8,389 additional units of supportive housing to serve older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, veterans and chronically homeless families, and individuals with a mental illness or substance use disorder.

“Expanding supportive housing options for New Yorkers experiencing homelessness is a key step in helping vulnerable residents in their recovery,” Governor Hochul said. “Continued investments in the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative allows more New Yorkers to get and maintain stable housing within communities of their choice. This effort will help individuals and families move from crisis to long-term stability and independence, pairing compassion with proven solutions that enable them to rebuild their lives with dignity.”

This year’s awards include 54 projects in New York City, 21 projects on Long Island, and 125 projects in locations north of the metropolitan area. These conditional awards –the most issued in a single round of the program –came after Governor Hochul secured a 53 percent increase in annual funding for the program as part of the FY26 Enacted Budget. View the awardees here.

With the increase, applicants were able to seek $34,000 annually per unit or qualifying individual in all five city boroughs, Suffolk, Nassau, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties — an increase of $9,000 over the previous rate. Likewise, developments in other areas of the state could apply for up to $31,000 annually per unit or qualifying individual, a $6,000 increase.

This initiative provides operating funding for supportive service providers serving homeless veterans and their families; survivors of domestic and gender-based violence; older adults who are disabled or frail; young adults with a history of incarceration, homelessness, or foster care; chronically homeless individuals and families; individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities; individuals reentering the community from prison; and those living with HIV or AIDS, serious mental illness and/or substance use disorders.

Funding may be used for rental assistance and services to eligible target populations to ensure their housing stability. Permissible uses include rental subsidies and other occupancy costs; services or staff to identify and locate eligible individuals that need housing; primary and behavioral health services; employment and vocational training; educational assistance, parenting skills development and support; child care assistance counseling and crisis intervention; children’s services, including educational advocacy, support and counseling; and costs associated with services that help individuals and families remain stably housed.

ESSHI has provided funding to nearly 10,300 units of supportive housing since the program was established in 2016. The state Office of Mental Health serves as the lead procurement agency for the funding, which is dispersed by an interagency workgroup of eight state agencies serving vulnerable New Yorkers.

Awards are conditional and are contingent on a project securing capital funding for new construction, the adaptive reuse of non-residential property, or the rehabilitation of unregulated residential property to create integrated affordable supportive housing.

Research has shown that permanent supportive housing reduces the demand for shelters, hospital beds, emergency rooms, prisons, and jails, in addition to having a positive effect on employment, school attendance, and mental and physical wellbeing. Supportive housing projects can also positively impact neighborhoods through new construction or by rehabilitating existing buildings.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “The Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative helps connect a range of residents with stable and dignified housing, which is an important step toward successful recovery for those living with mental illness, substance use challenges, and more. This program helps reduce demand on emergency services while providing at-risk New Yorkers better access to needed supports. This round of awards demonstrates ongoing need and interest in providing access to stable housing in communities statewide.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s strong support of the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and for acknowledging the power of supportive housing to transform the lives of some of our most vulnerable fellow New Yorkers. ESSHI is a vital resource that funds rents and essential support services for thousands of New Yorkers who have experienced homelessness. The funding increases secured by Governor Hochul will strengthen housing stability and providers’ ability to continue delivering the services that make ESSHI unique and effective.”

New York State Division of Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Supportive housing is one of the most effective tools we have to break the cycle of homelessness and instability. With this $45.9 million round of funding through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, we are ensuring that more than 8,300 New Yorkers—including veterans, older adults, survivors of domestic violence, and individuals living with serious mental illness or substance use disorder—can access safe, affordable homes paired with the services they need to thrive. Governor Hochul’s leadership and the expansion of ESSHI funding demonstrate our shared commitment to building stronger, healthier communities."

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said, “Governor Hochul’s efforts to expand supportive housing options across the state are giving more New Yorkers access to services that support themselves and their families and make a positive impact on our communities. These programs offer individuals in need, including those impacted by substance use disorder, a safe place to live and help to connect them to vital services which can be crucial to their recovery and well-being. We look forward to working with our partners on further expansions of these programs.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to expanding access to stable, supportive housing for all New Yorkers. The Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative ensures that vulnerable residents, including veterans, older adults, survivors of domestic violence and individuals with serious mental health or substance use conditions have access to safe housing and the services they need to thrive. This funding is a significant step in promoting health, stability, and equity across our state.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “The Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative has been a game changer for so many people with developmental disabilities who want to live on their own, with minimal support, in their communities, providing them with an opportunity for independence and inclusion. With Governor Hochul’s support, the ESSHI program is enabling state agencies to build a continuum of care across people’s lifespan, one that also enriches and encourages people with developmental disabilities to live the lives of their choosing.”

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said, “We know access to safe and stable housing is one of the biggest barriers victims and survivors face when trying to leave. Victims and survivors should never have to choose between being homeless and staying in an abusive relationship. This increased funding to The Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative recognizes New York’s commitment to survivor-centered services and helping survivors achieve safety and freedom from those who cause harm. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for understanding this critical need, and for making New York a leader in long-term, stable housing for vulnerable populations.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Governor Hochul’s responsiveness to the challenge of homelessness is evidenced by the continuous investments that she has ensured through supportive housing opportunities throughout New York State. At the Office of Children and Family Services, we recognize the great impact of public investments like ESSHI particularly since the research indicates that many unhoused adults may have experienced homelessness at some point during their childhood. The multiplying effect of childhood homelessness is acute particularly for vulnerable populations, to include young adults with a history of incarceration, homelessness, or foster care; hence our pleasure to partner with the Governor, the Office of Mental Health and other related state agencies to support this endeavor.”

State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “Our most underserved community members–including veterans, survivors of domestic violence, and individuals with serious mental illness–need our support to heal and thrive. The Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative enables vulnerable residents to access stable housing while reducing burdens on shelters, emergency rooms, and other critical resources for New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “Expanding supportive housing is one of the most effective ways we can help New Yorkers living with mental health needs, as well as survivors of domestic violence and people with disabilities, find stability, safety, and a community. These additional units are an investment that meets people where they are and helps them build independence. I applaud the Office of Mental Health for bringing these critical housing opportunities to fruition and continuing to expand services.”

Supportive Housing Network of New York Executive Director Pascale Leone said, “The Network and its members worked hard to help secure this year’s long-overdue rate increases, and we’re gratified that Governor Hochul and the Legislature recognized just how essential these resources are. The ESSHI conditional awards announced today represent the highest number in the program’s nine-year history, reaffirming the state's commitment to protecting some of its most vulnerable residents. At a moment when HUD is proposing deep cuts that would jeopardize supportive housing across the country, New York’s leadership sends a powerful message: investing in supportive housing is not optional; it is fundamental to keeping vulnerable New Yorkers safely and stably housed.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued commitment to expanding supportive housing across Westchester. This allocation of ESSHI funds will strengthen our ability to connect our most vulnerable residents with the services and stability they need and deserve. By increasing funding and expanding these types of housing opportunities, we are ensuring our older adults, veterans, survivors of domestic violence and those facing mental health challenges can secure safe, permanent homes in their communities.”