Country Brook Design Announces DBA Name Change to Country Brook Craft Supply

New logo for Country Brook Craft Supply

New name reflects the company’s evolution into a full-service craft supply partner while ownership, team, and product quality remain the same.

Today, we support a wide range of makers, crafters, sewists, small businesses, and DIYers—and we wanted our name to clearly reflect the community we serve.” — Troy Corbin

MOULTON, AL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Brook Design, Inc., an Alabama-based manufacturer and online retailer of webbing, hardware, and craft materials, today announced that it will begin doing business as Country Brook Craft Supply. The new “doing-business-as” (DBA) name reflects the company’s growth into a broader craft supply partner for crafters, sewists, small businesses, and DIY creators.

The change is in name only; the legal entity remains Country Brook Design, Inc. There is no change in ownership, leadership, or corporate structure.

“When we started Country Brook Design, our focus was primarily on webbing and hardware,” said Troy Corbin, President & CEO of Country Brook Craft Supply (DBA of Country Brook Design, Inc.). “Over the years, our customers led us into something bigger. Today we support a wide range of makers—crafters, sewists, small businesses, and DIYers—and we wanted our name to clearly reflect the community we serve.”

Under the new DBA, customers will continue to see the same products, quality, and service they have come to expect, with updates rolling out gradually over the next several months.

What is not changing:

* The legal entity remains Country Brook Design, Inc.

* Ownership and executive leadership

* Customer service team and support channels

* Product quality standards and warranties



What is changing:

* The company will do business publicly as Country Brook Craft Supply

* Updated branding on the website, packaging, invoices, and communications

* Clearer positioning as a craft supply partner for makers and small businesses

Customers, vendors, and partners may begin updating their records to reflect the new DBA:

Country Brook Craft Supply (DBA of Country Brook Design, Inc.)

“Our commitment to reliability, fast shipping, and responsive customer service isn’t changing,” added Corbin. “This DBA simply brings our name in line with what our customers already know us for: being a trusted source for the craft supplies they use to run their businesses and bring their creative projects to life.”

Additional details about the transition, along with answers to common questions, are available on the company’s website.

About Country Brook Craft Supply

Country Brook Craft Supply, the doing-business-as name of Country Brook Design, Inc., is a Moulton, Alabama–based manufacturer and online retailer specializing in materials for makers, including webbing, hardware, and craft supplies. Since 2003, the company has supplied crafters, sewists, DIY enthusiasts, and small businesses with the components they need to create finished products, backed by friendly customer support and fast fulfillment.

