NH Fish and Game Commission to Meet on Tuesday, December 16
CONTACT:
Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511
December 9, 2025
Concord, NH — The next meeting of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission will be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Commission meetings take place on the third Tuesday of each month unless scheduled otherwise.
The December meeting will be held at the NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. Meetings of the NH Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas, minutes, and recordings are posted at www.wildlife.nh.gov/about-new-hampshire-fish-and-game/nhfg-commission.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildnh.com to learn more.
