Representative24 Launches Free Interactive ROI Calculator to Quantify the Value of AI Customer Service

The Free Self-Service Tool Enables Businesses Considering the use of AI Customer Experience to Measure the Financial and Employee Impact of Adopting AI Tools.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Representative24 , an AI customer experience platform that transforms support and sales for small to medium sized businesses through intelligent automation, announced today the launch of its new ROI Calculator, a free self-service tool that enables organizations to measure the financial impact of adopting AI-powered customer service. By simulating how automation can handle customer inquiries through intelligent, human-like conversations, the calculator helps businesses estimate cost reductions, efficiency gains, and overall return on investment.The interactive tool invites users to input key operational metrics—such as team size, average salaries, inquiry volume, and the percentage of requests that could be managed by AI. With dynamic sliders and instant visual results, companies can see their potential savings and performance improvements in real time.AI is no longer an abstract concept. The ROI Calculator helps business leaders see, in concrete terms, how automating customer interactions can free up capacity, lower costs, and improve service quality.Representative24’s ROI Calculator estimates several performance indicators, including:● Current vs. AI-Assisted Cost per Conversation● Annual AI Spend and FTE Capacity Freed● Potential Yearly Savings and Operational ROIFor example, a team of 10 handling 100,000 annual inquiries could save nearly $140,000 per year, achieving an operational ROI of 40%, simply by routing 50% of inquiries through AI-driven self-service.Why It Matters:According to McKinsey & Company’s report “The Next Frontier of Customer Engagement: AI-Enabled Customer Service,” more than 95% of customer interactions and service requests can be resolved through digital and self-service channels when supported by intelligent automation. Representative24’s ROI Calculator addresses that gap, providing a credible, transparent framework for evaluating automation potential based on real performance data.As companies face increasing customer expectations, labor shortages, and global competition, tools like this allow them to balance efficiency with experience—making AI adoption a strategic, measurable, and scalable decision.Turning ROI into Reality:Beyond the simulation, organizations can request a free consultation to refine their ROI estimates and explore deployment strategies. Representative24’s AI Agents integrate seamlessly with websites, CRMs, and business systems, providing 24/7 multilingual support that learns from existing documentation and workflows.AI That Drives Efficiency and Growth:Representative24’s platform goes beyond traditional chatbots. Its AI Agents engage customers with natural, action-oriented dialogue—resolving issues, completing tasks, and capturing opportunities for sales or retention. This translates automation into measurable operational and financial value.About Representative24Representative24™ is an AI customer experience platform that transforms support and sales through intelligent automation. Its AI Agents learn from company data, integrate across systems, and deliver multilingual, real-time assistance 24/7. With Representative24, organizations can turn customer service from a cost center into a growth engine. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.representative24.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.