Delawie, an architecture and interior design firm, has become part of LEO A DALY, an architecture and engineering firm backed by Hennick & Company.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego-based Delawie Joins LEO A DALY, a Hennick & Company-backed firm, Expanding Capabilities, Client Service and Market Reach

Delawie, a San Diego-based architecture and interior design firm, has become part of LEO A DALY, an international architecture and engineering firm backed by Hennick & Company, a private investment firm focused on long-term partnerships with leading consulting, advisory and professional services firms. This move reflects both firms’ goals to grow responsibly, provide exceptional client service, and invest in talent and capabilities. Both firms share a commitment to design excellence, sustainability and inclusive collaboration.

Founded in 1961, Delawie is a full-service firm with a broad portfolio in government, education, hospitality and more, with expertise in sustainability and complex projects. The firm’s entire leadership team will remain in their existing roles for the long term to ensure continuity for key talent, clients and stakeholders, and will each become equity shareholders in LEO A DALY.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Delawie and its talented designers to LEO A DALY,” said Ed Benes, PE, CEO of LEO A DALY. “Their creativity, technical excellence and cultural integrity align with our mission and values. Together, we’re poised to deliver even greater impact for our employees, clients and communities.”

“LEO A DALY is a firm we admire for its dedication to design excellence and client service which mirrors our own,” said Frank Ternasky, CEO of Delawie. “Bringing our firms together amplifies our collective capabilities and reach as well as enhances opportunities for our employees and clients.”

About LEO A DALY

LEO A DALY, founded in Omaha in 1915 by Leo A. Daly Sr., is a leader in the design of the built environment, with ten studios around the world. The interdisciplinary architecture/engineering firm serves diverse markets, with a strong portfolio in healthcare, commercial, civic and U.S. federal work.

About Delawie

Since 1961, Delawie has made a lasting impact on Southern California’s built environments with designs that complement skylines, activate learning environments, transform communities, create corporate identities, and advance the functionality of civic and government facilities.

About Hennick & Company

Hennick & Company is a private firm that invests in growth-oriented professional services and human capital businesses for the long-term. Since its founding, Hennick & Company has made a number of bespoke, long-term investments in a variety of globally recognized, high-performance professional services firms.

