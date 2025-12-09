City Year Bay Area and The Tech Interactive Unite to Advance STEAM Education Training

Collaboration equips City Year AmeriCorps members with cutting-edge STEAM skills to support pathways into teaching

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Year Bay Area and The Tech Interactive today announced a new partnership designed to equip the next generation of Bay Area educators with hands-on STEAM training, real-world teaching experience, and high-impact professional development. Together, the organizations will provide City Year AmeriCorps Members with unique access to The Tech Interactive’s award-winning programs, expanding their skills while deepening support for local students.

As part of the collaboration, City Year AmeriCorps members will engage directly with The Tech Challenge, The Tech Interactive’s signature engineering design program. This year’s challenge invites 4th and 5th grade students to design low-cost, sustainable housing solutions for the Bay Area, an authentic and timely problem that mirrors issues facing local communities.

“The Tech Challenge has this incredible way of turning the classroom into something that offers unique real-world experiences,” said Pranav Joshi, Impact Analytics and Special Projects Manager at City Year Bay Area. “I still remember working on the Explore the Volcano challenge as a student in 2009, and how it brought science to life. Our AmeriCorps Members will now get to help create those moments for young people across the Bay Area.”

Investing in Future Teachers: The Tech Interactive Fellowship

The launch of the Tech Interactive Fellowship provides specialized, in-depth STEAM training for six AmeriCorps members, representing an investment of over $7,500 in professional growth. Four Fellows will attend half-day Saturday workshops between January and April, and two Fellows will attend a week-long Summer Institute in July.

All participants will earn the valuable credential of Tech Academies Fellows, building a strong foundation in design challenge learning, gaining hands-on facilitation experience, and developing skills that will support their career pathways as educators.

Preparing for the Future: Training in Computational Thinking and AI

In addition to the fellowship, City Year Bay Area will host a dedicated Learning + Development Day at The Tech Interactive, where AmeriCorps members will participate in lessons focused on computational thinking and AI foundations. This training will help deepen their understanding of emerging technologies and enhance their ability to support classroom instruction across partner schools.

“Empowering young leaders is essential to expanding access to high-quality STEAM learning,” said Katrina Stevens, President and CEO of The Tech Interactive. “Through the Tech Interactive Fellowship and our shared commitment to real-world, equitable education, we aspire to support today’s City Year AmeriCorps members as they become the transformative educators of tomorrow.”

A Shared Commitment to Student Success

City Year Bay Area and The Tech Interactive share a long-standing commitment to expanding educational access, nurturing curiosity, and preparing students for a rapidly changing world. Through this new partnership, AmeriCorps members will gain tools to enrich STEAM learning while building the skills and confidence they need to thrive as future educators.

