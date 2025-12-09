Arvanitis Honored with International Leadership Award

Constadina (Dina) Arvanitis, PhD, director of Feinberg’s Center for Advanced Microscopy (CAM), has been honored with the 2025 Royal Microscopical Society (RMS) Vice President’s Award for her outstanding leadership and service to the global scientific imaging community.

The award, which celebrates the “unsung heroes” of microscopy, highlights individuals whose behind-the-scenes work has profoundly advanced the field, often without the spotlight that accompanies scientific breakthroughs. Arvanitis is the first American to receive the award.

Constadina (Dina) Arvanitis, PhD, is the first American to receive the Royal Microscopical Society (RMS) Vice President’s Award.

“I’m honored to receive this award from such an esteemed organization and to be recognized by a community I deeply admire,” said Arvanitis, who is also research associate professor of Cell and Developmental Biology. “Through my work with international imaging groups, I’ve seen the impact of sharing expertise, building capacity and bringing cutting-edge tools to our researchers. I’m grateful for the inspiring colleagues in these organizations and in my team at CAM, whose dedication makes this work possible. This award reflects our profession and the many people who serve the research community.”

At Feinberg, Arvanitis serves as director of the CAM and the Nikon Imaging Center (NIC). CAM is one of only nine Nikon Imaging Centers worldwide, and under her leadership, it has become one of the most versatile imaging hubs in the United States.

Her work at Feinberg has included: supporting cutting-edge research across disciplines, from whole-organism imaging to single-molecule analysis; expanding cancer research capabilities as a member of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, where her expertise in microscopy contributes to understanding tumor biology; introducing advanced technologies that are often unavailable anywhere else in the country, such as the MIRAVA Polyscope, which pushes the boundaries of resolution and precision in biomedical research; championing inclusive leadership, mentoring young scientists and fostering collaboration across global imaging networks like BioImaging North America and Global BioImaging.

For her dedication to mentorship and teaching, Arvantis also received the Dean’s Teaching Award for her work in the Driskill Graduate Program.

“Dina is an example of an excellent imaging facility director. She knows the instruments very well and has a very good sense of what might be required for Feinberg investigators in the next few years,” said Vladimir Gelfand, PhD, the Leslie B. Arey Professor of Cell, Molecular, and Anatomical Sciences, who endorsed Arvantis for the award. “She is an ideal person for this job, and I would not be able to do my work as the facility’s scientific advisor without Dina in the position of director.”

Arvanitis’s influence also extends internationally. She has been recognized for her global vision and inclusive leadership philosophy, which have helped strengthen ties between imaging communities in North America, Latin America, and Europe. Her role as a connector and advocate ensures that advanced microscopy resources are accessible to scientific communities worldwide.

“Dina elevates our capacity to do cutting-edge microscopy. She is able to do this because of her knowledge, dedication, and deep commitment to support the community. She inspires trainees and faculty to shine,” said Luisa Iruela-Arispe, PhD, the chair and Stephen Walter Ranson Professor of Cell and Developmental Biology. “We are so lucky to have her as Director of the CAM core.”