Lunai Bioworks Advances Parkinson’s Subtype Targets Toward Preclinical Validation

Company advances subtype-linked targets into validation, supporting faster proof-of-concept and strategic partnering discussions

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI)

SACRAMENTO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI), an AI-powered biotechnology company developing precision therapeutics, today provided an update on its Parkinson’s disease program, announcing that the company is advancing prioritized, subtype-linked drug targets toward experimental validation and preclinical model development following its recent identification of three clinically relevant Parkinson’s subtypes.The company’s analysis integrated longitudinal clinical and proteomic data from more than 650 participants across over 4,500 proteomic probes, with multi-year follow-up, enabling statistically robust identification of molecular signatures associated with disease progression. These findings are now being used to support target validation, biomarker qualification, and subtype-specific development strategies, with the goal of accelerating proof-of-concept and enabling strategic partnering discussions.“By linking large-scale longitudinal biology with patient trajectories, we are moving beyond discovery into execution,” said David Weinstein, CEO of Lunai Bioworks. “Our focus now is advancing prioritized targets into experimental validation and preparing programs that can support efficient proof-of-concept and meaningful collaboration with biopharmaceutical partners.”Lunai Bioworks expects these efforts to inform preclinical development planning and partner engagement around subtype-specific inclusion criteria and biomarker-driven strategies for Parkinson’s disease, a market projected to exceed $13 billion by the 2030s.About Lunai BioworksLunai Bioworks Inc. (NASDAQ: LNAI) is an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. With proprietary neurotoxicity datasets, advanced machine learning, and a focus on dual-use risk management, Lunai Bioworks aims to redefine how artificial intelligence accelerates therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development activities, validation timelines, partnering opportunities, and commercial potential. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Lunai Bioworks undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.