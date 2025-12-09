Shipwaves Online Limited Announces SME Initial Public Offering Opening on December 10, 2025
on December 12, 2025. The Issue consists of 4,69,60,000 equity shares of face value ₹1 each at an issue price of ₹12 per equity share, aggregating to ₹5,635.20 lakhs.
The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME Platform, subject
to applicable approvals and completion of necessary formalities. Objects of the Issue. The net proceeds of the Issue are proposed to be utilized for the following purposes:
- Meeting the working capital requirements of the Company
- Investment in the Company’s subsidiary for its working capital requirements
- Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company
- Meeting Issue-related expenses
- General corporate purposes
Overview of Shipwaves Online Ltd.
Shipwaves Online Ltd. operates a unified platform designed to support shipping
and logistical requirements across Ocean, Land, and Air transportation. The
platform facilitates multimodal shipment handling, enabling businesses to
manage and move cargo across global locations.
The Company provides tools that offer real-time visibility over logistics
operations, allowing users to monitor shipments from the point of origin to the
final destination. This includes support for planning and coordinating
multimodal transport based on operational needs.
Company Background
Shipwaves Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and operates in the logistics
sector. The Company is engaged in activities that support the movement,
coordination, and management of shipments through various transportation
modes, along with visibility and operational support services used in logistics
workflows.
IPO Timeline
Issue Opens: December 10, 2025
Issue Closes: December 12, 2025
Proposed Listing Date: December 17, 2025 (subject to approvals)
