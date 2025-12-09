Shipwaves Online Limited Announces SME Initial Public Offering Opening on December 10, 2025

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shipwaves (“the Company”) announces that its SME Initial Public Offering (“ IPO ”) is scheduled to open for subscription on December 10, 2025 and closeon December 12, 2025. The Issue consists of 4,69,60,000 equity shares of face value ₹1 each at an issue price of ₹12 per equity share, aggregating to ₹5,635.20 lakhs.The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME Platform, subjectto applicable approvals and completion of necessary formalities. Objects of the Issue. The net proceeds of the Issue are proposed to be utilized for the following purposes:- Meeting the working capital requirements of the Company- Investment in the Company’s subsidiary for its working capital requirements- Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company- Meeting Issue-related expenses- General corporate purposesOverview of Shipwaves Online Ltd.Shipwaves Online Ltd. operates a unified platform designed to support shippingand logistical requirements across Ocean, Land, and Air transportation. Theplatform facilitates multimodal shipment handling, enabling businesses tomanage and move cargo across global locations.The Company provides tools that offer real-time visibility over logistics operations, allowing users to monitor shipments from the point of origin to thefinal destination. This includes support for planning and coordinatingmultimodal transport based on operational needs.Company BackgroundShipwaves Online Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and operates in the logisticssector. The Company is engaged in activities that support the movement,coordination, and management of shipments through various transportationmodes, along with visibility and operational support services used in logisticsworkflows.IPO TimelineIssue Opens: December 10, 2025Issue Closes: December 12, 2025Proposed Listing Date: December 17, 2025 (subject to approvals)

