IMLCC Approves Formation Of New Subsidiary – Offering Technology & Support Services To Medical Professional Compacts

IMLCC is taking a leadership role in supporting interstate compacts as a solution to the national shortage of medical professionals.” — Kenneth Cleveland, IMLCC Chair

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission convened its Annual Meeting in Denver, CO on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. There, IMLCC Commissioners passed a motion to create the first IMLCC subsidiary – one that can offer customized technology and technical support services to similar interstate medical compacts.“The subsidiary will be an investment by IMLCC in the broader medical ecosystem. We have proven that we can expedite interstate licensure for physicians. It makes sense to offer our technology to other medical professions administering similar interstate compacts. It’s a natural extension of our commitment to state-based licensure and regulation – which also improves access to care for patients across the US,” said Marschall Smith, IMLCC Executive Director.At its inception, the IMLCC received $1.1M in Federal seed funding. 8 years later, IMLCC’s economic growth has exceeded all expectations, and independent research supports its work as “ the single most impactful legislative solution to the physician shortage .” However, MDs aren’t the only medical professionals in short supply - and federal funds for compacts are becoming more scarce. Other essential medical professions like podiatry, psychology, physician assistants, occupational therapists, dentists and others, need their own interstate compacts. Therefore, they also need to re-create the complex business infrastructure that underpins their unique licensure process. Many of these compacts are nascent and are not likely to have the resources nor the membership volume to establish or maintain viability. As a remedy, IMLCC plans to provide help. The new subsidiary will focus on providing smaller, fledgling compacts with access to IMLCC’s ready-made, mature technology and support services. This will make it possible for partner-compacts to hit the ground running - quickly generating income streams to get their compacts started and allowing them to focus on administration rather than technology building. The IMLCC subsidiary will charge member-compacts a modest fee-for-service. Perhaps most importantly, the subsidiary aims to ensure that new compacts have an opportunity to build the kind of economic stability that IMLCC has created for itself.“We feel it’s a low-risk, high-return investment. Low-risk in that we’re making a very small initial investment in the subsidiary – one that will help generate income for member-compacts fairly quickly. It’s high-return in that the effects of our work will be multiplied across the whole of the medical ecosystem. Many, many medical professionals and patients will benefit. Our hard-won expertise will be put to good use supporting multi-state licensure opportunities for medical professionals who, alongside our Physician-Members, deliver essential care to patients every day.” Jake Manahan, IMLCC Past Chair.Kenneth Cleveland, IMLCC Chair says, “IMLCC is taking a leadership role in supporting interstate compacts as a solution to the national shortage of medical professionals. We know how challenging it is to stand-up a new compact, and we are in a unique position to help.”The IMLCC technology on offer has been in active development since 2019 and conservatively represents a $7.7M investment. There are 4 primary components: 1) A SaaS Licensing Portal –providing licensees access to a unified multi-state application and renewal process; 2) A Member-Board CRM – a back-end system through which member licensing boards manage the application/approval process; 3) A Member-Board API – a recently developed customization/technology bridge to unify and synchronize data across all member-board systems; and 4) Physician & Member-Board Support Services. These components can be customized to manage data and support the unique needs of different compact models.IMLCC is a national, bi-partisan collaboration representing 57 State Medical Licensure Boards in 42 States, DC & Guam. Our technology bridges a significant gap in national healthcare infrastructure – making it possible for state licensing boards to share physician licensure and disciplinary data across what were previously siloed data systems. For Physicians, we provide a unified, expedited multi-state licensure process – one application/renewal portal to apply to 57 boards for licensure. IMLCC is a governmental instrumentality. Each member-state passes legislation to join. Technology services are provided at no cost to our member licensing boards. We receive no federal/taxpayer support, and are a self-funded, mission-driven organization.For additional information, visit IMLCC.com/promotional-literature/ or contact inquiry@imlcc.net.

