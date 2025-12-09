Community Group Highlights Outstanding Approvals for Record Ridge Mine

Hiking at sunset along Record Ridge.

Project faces several outstanding approvals as well as legal challenges. Local group is actively meeting with regulators.

West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY)

ROSSLAND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Save Record Ridge Action Committee (SRRAC) , a community organization representing residents and business owners in the Rossland area, is issuing this advisory to inform the public and stakeholders that several major approvals required for the proposed Record Ridge mine remain outstanding and that the group continues to take active steps within both the regulatory and legal processes.Although the company, West High Yield Resources (TSXV: WHY; OTCQB: WHYRF), received a Mines Act permit in October, the project still requires additional authorizations relating to water use, waste and effluent discharges, potential trail relocation, road access, and approvals to clear timber before any construction or operations can begin. Each approval must meet requirements designed to protect environmental and public interests. SRRAC has made formal legal submissions to the ministries outlining why these approvals should not be issued.Concerns identified by SRRAC include the project’s location within a provincially recognized Old Growth Management Area, effects on downstream water rights, impacts to the world-renowned Seven Summits trail , significant road safety and engineering issues already flagged by the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, and unresolved questions surrounding air and water discharges.The committee confirms that it has begun meeting with the relevant ministries, and that these discussions have been constructive. SRRAC appreciates the opportunity to ensure that decision-makers are fully informed of community concerns and the legal issues raised.SRRAC is also in communication with the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding cross-border water concerns associated with the project.The permit restricts work on the mine to 1 April through 15 November each year. SRRAC also notes that the mine site lies at over 4,500 feet of elevation and snowpacks can persist into June, further limiting access.“While one permit has been issued, several more remain outstanding,” SRRAC spokesperson Melanie Mercier said in a prepared statement. “Our aim is to ensure the regulatory process remains fair, lawful, and protective of residents, Rossland's strong tourism economy, and the environment surrounding Record Ridge.”The City of Rossland, located just 7 km from the project area, is one of British Columbia’s 14 designated Resort Municipalities , with an economy strongly dependent on outdoor recreation and tourism.SRRAC is in the process of setting a date for the hearing of its petition for judicial review of the Environmental Assessment Office’s decision not to require a provincial environmental assessment for the revised project.SRRAC will also seek judicial review of the Mines Act permit, arguing that it was issued without sufficient baseline data on asbestos, air quality, and water contamination, that expert evidence showing the project is overbuilt was disregarded, and that tourism impacts were not addressed, among other concerns.

