BC Supreme Court to Hear Record Ridge Mine Stay Application This Week

Mountain bikers ride through the high elevation grasslands at Record Ridge.

We are asking the Court to ensure that the legal matters are resolved before irreversible steps are taken. We feel that construction should not move ahead while this remains before the courts.” — Melanie Mercier, SRRAC

ROSSLAND, BC, CANADA, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The British Columbia Supreme Court will hear an application March 9–10 at the Rossland Courthouse seeking a temporary stay that would prevent construction of the proposed Record Ridge magnesium mine from proceeding. The hearing relates to Supreme Court of British Columbia file no. ROS-S-S-16387.The project is being advanced by a Calgary-based junior mining company.The application was brought by the Save Record Ridge Action Committee Society (SRRAC) , which is asking the Court to prevent construction from proceeding until the Court rules on the provincial decision not to require an environmental assessment for the project.Record Ridge sits above the City of Rossland, a recognized BC resort municipality that recently co-hosted the BC Games, and is used by hikers, mountain bikers, and backcountry skiers from across the province. SRRAC says the project would be the closest open-pit mineral mine to a municipality anywhere in British Columbia. The ridge includes high-elevation grasslands and old-growth forest ecosystems and lies immediately upstream of the Columbia River, where British Columbia is investing heavily in salmon restoration.In August 2024, the BC Environmental Assessment Office determined that the proposed Record Ridge mine required a full environmental assessment.In September 2024, the proponent amended its application, claiming the mine’s annual production capacity had been reduced below the regulatory threshold. SRRAC and several other organizations submitted evidence explaining why the project remained reviewable and should still undergo an environmental assessment.In August 2025, the Environmental Assessment Office decided not to require an environmental assessment. SRRAC filed a judicial review challenging that decision in September 2025.According to court filings, SRRAC has been attempting to schedule the judicial review hearing since October 2025. The judicial review hearing is currently scheduled for August 2026.The project’s Mines Act permit allows construction to begin April 1, 2026.SRRAC argues in its court filings that once clearing, blasting, and excavation begin on Record Ridge, the resulting changes to the landscape cannot be undone and that construction should not begin before the Court has ruled on the matter.Without a stay or injunction from the Court, SRRAC says construction could begin before the Court determines whether the project should have undergone a full environmental assessment.The judicial review hearing is currently scheduled for August 2026.For more information about the case and ongoing updates, visit www.saverecordridge.ca⁠.Save Record Ridge Action Committee Society, 2096 Columbia Ave, PO Box 1402, Rossland, BC V0G 1Y0.Legal Counsel:Benjamin IsittBenjamin Isitt Law Corporation2547 Prior StreetVictoria, BC V8T 3X5Tel: 250-882-9302

