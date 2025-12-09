HCIactive Announces Roadmap for Smart Policy Wallet Integrating AI Intelligence With Exploratory Blockchain Concepts

COLUMBIA , MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HCIactive today announced the development roadmap for its upcoming Smart Policy Wallet, a next-generation digital experience designed to unify benefits, coverage details, accumulators, and policy insights into a single secure, intelligent interface.

As part of the company’s broader AI First and AI Everywhere strategy, the Smart Policy Wallet will explore the use of AI-driven personalization, early-stage blockchain concepts, and smart contract-inspired automation to reimagine how members and administrators interact with insurance policies.

Key objectives of the Smart Policy Wallet roadmap include:

• AI-Powered Personalization

• Real-time benefit guidance and plan understanding

• Visibility into deductibles, max OOP, limits, and accumulators

• Intelligent navigation across complex policies

Exploratory Blockchain & Smart Contract Concepts

HCIactive is evaluating and testing blockchain-inspired components, including:

• Immutable event logging

• Transparent policy change tracking

• Tokenized identity models

• Smart contract–like rule automation

(Note: These components are part of ongoing R&D efforts, not production deployments.)

Unified Member Experience

The Smart Policy Wallet will integrate seamlessly with:

• SmartBenefits.ai

• Healthspace Cloud®

• AI Agency Manager

• VIRA Audit & VIRA Communicator

• Upcoming administrative AI agents

A Forward-Looking Vision

“Our goal is to build a future where policies don’t just sit in a PDF but become dynamic, intelligent systems,” said Henry Cha, CEO of HCIactive. “This roadmap outlines how we intend to combine advanced AI with modern architectural concepts like blockchain-inspired immutability to create a better member experience.”

HCIactive plans to release iterative updates to the Smart Policy Wallet concept through 2025–2026, alongside ongoing modernization efforts across its entire platform ecosystem.

