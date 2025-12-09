Mancomm Announces Launch of RegLogic, a New Digital Platform for Accessing OSHA and Safety Regulations

RegLogic App

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin, TX - December 9, 2025 - Mancomm, a nationwide leader in regulatory publishing and workplace safety solutions, today announced the official launch of RegLogic™, a next-generation digital platform built to revolutionize how organizations access, navigate, and interact with OSHA and related regulatory standards. RegLogic delivers a modern, dynamic, and always up-to-date experience that replaces outdated books and static PDFs, giving safety professionals a faster and more intuitive way to stay informed and compliant.

For years, teams in construction, manufacturing, training, transportation, government, energy, utilities, and general industry have struggled to keep pace with evolving regulations. RegLogic directly addresses this challenge by centralizing regulatory content into an interactive platform designed for clarity, speed, and accuracy. With automatic updates, powerful search capabilities, and device-friendly access, RegLogic supports safer decisions, stronger training outcomes, and more efficient compliance workflows across organizations of any size.

“RegLogic is more than a new product — it’s a turning point in how organizations simplify compliance,” said Ben Mangan, CEO of Mancomm. “Safety professionals have worked tirelessly with PDFs and printed books even as regulations have become more complex and more frequent. We built RegLogic to remove that burden. It delivers clarity instead of confusion, speed instead of searching, and confidence instead of uncertainty. This platform reflects our commitment to empowering the people who keep workplaces safe.”

RegLogic launches with three streamlined subscription tiers built to simplify access to critical regulatory content and make day-to-day work easier for safety professionals, trainers, and operational teams.

RegLogic GR Reader delivers an effortless way to reference essential regulatory materials on the go. Users get fast, frictionless access to the titles they rely on most, supported by clean navigation and full offline availability, so work continues even in secure or signal-restricted environments.

RegLogic Limited expands flexibility by allowing users to keep multiple books at their fingertips at the same time. Ideal for professionals who switch between standards throughout the day, it reduces search time and keeps everything organized, consistent, and instantly available — again, with no Wi-Fi or connectivity required.

RegLogic Professional provides the complete library in one unified experience. This tier makes it easy for teams to stay aligned, eliminates the hassle of managing scattered sources, and ensures every user can pull up exactly what they need in seconds. Full offline access keeps productivity uninterrupted in the field, in training sessions, or inside high-security facilities.

A wide range of professionals benefit from RegLogic, including safety managers, field supervisors, instructors, inspectors, compliance administrators, vocational training centers, apprenticeship programs, and governmental safety offices. By delivering a unified and constantly updated regulatory environment, RegLogic reduces errors, strengthens training quality, and helps teams operate with greater consistency and confidence. For training organizations and educational institutions, the platform provides a reliable standard for instruction, eliminating confusion caused by outdated materials and repeated revisions. For high-risk operations and public agencies, RegLogic offers transparency, accuracy, and faster decision-making.

To support the platform’s launch, Mancomm is offering a free trial that allows individuals and organizations to explore RegLogic’s capabilities before choosing the subscription tier that best fits their needs. Users can activate their trial now by visiting:

“Mancomm has spent more than three decades helping people understand and apply complex regulations,” Mangan added. “RegLogic is the evolution of that mission. It’s built for the professionals who can’t afford to fall behind and who deserve tools that make compliance easier, not harder. This is the future of regulatory access — and we’re just getting started.”

RegLogic is available today at https://reglogic.mancommx.com with subscription options for individuals, teams, and enterprise organizations. Exclusive upgrade incentives are available for existing Mancomm customers and current book buyers.

Legal Disclaimer:

