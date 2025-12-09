Fitness2020 Explodes Across Georgia with 4 State of The Art Gyms

CREATE YOUR OWN VISION Smyrna Location

SMYRNA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitness2020 Accelerates Southern Expansion with Four Major Georgia Locations, Positioning Brand as Premier Fitness DestinationFast-Growing Fitness Chain Brings State-of-the-Art Facilities to Metro Atlanta with Over 200,000 Square Feet of New Fitness SpaceFitness2020, Georgia's fastest-growing premium fitness brand, today announced an aggressive multi-location expansion strategy that will add four major facilities across metropolitan Atlanta, representing one of the largest fitness infrastructure investments in the Southeast this year. The expansion solidifies Fitness2020's position as a formidable competitor in the region's dynamic health and wellness market.The announcement comes as Fitness2020 continues to outpace industry growth metrics, having achieved an unprecedented 243% membership increase over the past two years while maintaining operational excellence across its existing portfolio. The expansion includes the recently opened Smyrna location, the February 2026 debut of its massive East Lake facility, and two additional locations slated for Acworth and Cumming throughout 2026."We're not just opening gyms—we're creating destination wellness experiences that fundamentally redefine what members should expect from their fitness investment," said the company's leadership team. "Each location represents our commitment to delivering premium amenities, cutting-edge equipment, and an unparalleled memberexperience at accessible price points. This expansion is a direct response to overwhelming demand from communities that recognize the Fitness2020 difference."Smyrna: The New Standard in Metro Atlanta FitnessFitness2020's newest operational facility in Smyrna sets a new benchmark for the brand, featuring state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, expansive free weight areas, and the exclusive PLAE Performance Zone—a private training environment focused on elite athletes and available only to Fitness2020 members. The location showcases the brand's evolution from its Gold's Gym heritage into a modern, member-centric fitness powerhouse.East Lake: A Game-Changing February 2026 LaunchSet to open in February 2026, the 51,000-square-foot East Lake location represents Fitness2020's largest single investment to date. Strategically positioned at SR 155 and East Lake Parkway in the former Kroger space, this facility will serve as the brand's showcase, featuring:• Expansive cardiovascular and strength training zones with individual entertainment screens• Comprehensive Personal Training Programs with industry leading trainers• Premium recovery amenities including HydroMassage studios and infrared sauna• Full-service Kids Club with extended hours for working families• Dedicated group fitness studios with 30+ weekly classes• 24/7 access for maximum scheduling flexibilityMembership rates starting at $24.99 per month are currently available, representing exceptional value for a facility of this caliber.Acworth & Cumming: Strategic 2026 ExpansionBuilding on the East Lake momentum, Fitness2020 will launch an impressive 50,000-square-foot facility in Acworth, followed by another 50,000 square foot state of the art Cumming location, both scheduled for 2026. These facilities will bring the Fitness2020 experience to underserved northern metro Atlanta communities, each featuring the brand's signature combination of premium equipment, comprehensive programming, and member-first service philosophy."Our site selection process is meticulous," the company noted. "We're targeting high-growth communities where families and professionals deserve better fitness options than what's currently available. These aren't cookie-cutter facilities—each location is custom-designed to serve its specific community's needs while maintaining the elevated standards Fitness2020 members have come to expect."Investment in ExcellenceFitness2020 has committed over $2 million per location in equipment, renovations, and technological enhancements. Each facility undergoes comprehensive transformation including:• Complete cosmetic renovation with modern flooring, lighting, and design• New generation cardio equipment with personal entertainment systems• Expanded functional training areas with turf zones• Enhanced locker room and shower facilities• Advanced HVAC and air purification systems• Integrated member management technologyRedefining the Industry Value PropositionWhile maintaining premium standards that rival high-end fitness clubs, Fitness2020 has strategically positioned its pricing to challenge budget gym competitors. The brand's transparent, value-driven membership structure eliminates the hidden fees and hard-sell tactics that plague the industry, focusing instead on earning long-term loyalty through exceptional facilities and genuine member care."We've disrupted the false choice between 'budget' and 'premium' fitness," leadership emphasized. "Our members shouldn't have to sacrifice quality for affordability, and our growth proves there's massive demand for this approach. We're attracting members from every segment—from budget chains where they outgrew the limitations, to luxury clubs where they were paying for ego rather than results."Community-Centered GrowthBeyond physical infrastructure, Fitness2020's expansion creates significant economic impact in each community:• Over 400 new jobs across all locations• Partnerships with local schools and organizations for youth fitness initiatives• Support for community wellness events and health fairs• Internship and career development opportunities in fitness and business managementThe Fitness2020 DifferenceWhat distinguishes Fitness2020 in an increasingly commoditized market is its comprehensive approach to member success:World-Class Personal Training: Expert coaches create customized programs with ongoing support, accountability, and motivation—not just selling session packages.Diverse Group Fitness Programming: From high-intensity interval training to mind-body wellness classes, members enjoy 30+ weekly options included in base membership.Recovery & Wellness Amenities: HydroMassage, tanning, saunas, and body composition analysis support holistic health goals.Kids Club Convenience: Full-service childcare enables parents to prioritize their fitness without logistical barriers.24/7 Accessibility: True around-the-clock access accommodates shift workers, early risers, and night owls equally.About Fitness2020Fitness2020 is transforming the Metro Atlanta fitness landscape by delivering premium facilities, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive programming at accessible price points. With multiple locations across metro Atlanta and a demonstrated track record of 243% membership growth, Fitness2020 has established itself as the region's fastest-growing fitness brand. The company's mission is to attract, satisfy, and maintain the loyalty of members by providing an incredible level of service and fitness amenities that inspire healthier lives. Each Fitness2020 location features state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, group fitness studios,personal training, recovery amenities, Kids Club childcare, and 24/7 access. For more information, visit www.fitness2020.com Media Contact:Fitness2020 Corporate Communications1090 Regency Plaza BlvdMcDonough, GA 30253Phone: (470)767-1009Email: info@fitness2020.comWeb: www.fitness2020.com Follow Fitness2020:Instagram: @fitness2020mcdonough | @fitness2020elWebsite: fitness2020.com###

