Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina honours Africa’s young inspirational scientists, 10 Dec

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will honour a cohort of young talents from across Africa in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 10 December, whose groundbreaking research is shaping Africa’s scientific future.

The Deputy Minister will deliver the keynote address at the Fondation L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science (FWIS) Sub-Saharan Africa Young Talents Programme which takes place at the African Leadership Academy (ALA) this year.

During the event, leading African women scientists will interact with learners from the academy for inspiration and dialogue. Dedicated to the long-term success of its students, the ALA is an educational institution located in Roodepoort outside Johannesburg, for students between the ages of 16 and 19 years old, with current alumni coming from 46 countries. This pan-African community empowers each student with the skills and mindsets required for transformative leadership.

Now in its 16th year in Sub-Saharan Africa, the FWIS Programme hosted by the Fondation L’Oréal and UNESCO, annually recognises 25 doctoral and five postdoctoral women scientists, celebrating excellence, resilience and impact across diverse scientific fields.

Globally, the initiative has supported more than 4 700 women researchers in over 140 countries infused with pan-African intergenerational school engagement.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, 10 December 2025

Venue: African Leadership Academy, 1050 Printech Ave, Honeydew, Roodepoort

Time: 09:30 – 13:00

For media enquiries, please contact:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dsti.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates