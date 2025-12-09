Industry Executive to Lead mSupply's Digital Platforms

Bryce Koch, Senior Vice President of Digital Innovation, mSupply mSupply is a leading North American distributor of HVAC, plumbing and appliance products.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mSupply, a leading North American distributor of appliance, HVAC and plumbing parts and equipment, is pleased to share that Bryce Koch has joined its team as Senior Vice President of Digital Innovation.

Koch brings nearly 20 years of experience to this role, which was created to boost technology and e-commerce efforts at mSupply. He will focus on the distributor's digital ecosystem while providing strategic, customer-first direction for its Marketing and E-commerce teams.

"Bryce is an accomplished digital commerce leader with experience driving growth, technology transformation and customer experience at scale," said Chief Executive Officer Asterios Satrazemis. "He brings the perfect mix of strategic vision and hands-on leadership to deliver the seamless, data-driven experience that our customers prefer."

Koch joins mSupply from Ferguson Enterprises, where he led a number of initiatives, including plumbing and merchandising efforts. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Digital Commerce, working to modernize digital platforms for the distributor's omni-channel business.

“This is an exciting time to be at the forefront of development for the distribution industry," Koch said. "I look forward to putting my vision into action at mSupply as we create a business model for the distribution industry that is simultaneously customer-focused and technologically advanced."

About mSupply

mSupply is North America’s leading distributor of OEM repair parts and equipment, serving professionals in the appliance, HVAC and plumbing. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, mSupply is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise offering an extensive product range, industry expertise and seamless service. With more than 2,000 associates across the U.S. and Canada, mSupply delivers with speed, reliability and precision through its branches, distribution centers and extensive fleet of delivery vehicles. Shipped orders reach 93% of U.S. customers via next-day ground delivery and 100% within two days. Learn more at msupply.com.

