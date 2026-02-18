mSupply Welcomes Srini Sundarrajan as Chief Information Officer

Srini Sundarrajan has been named CIO of mSupply mSupply is a leading North American distributor of HVAC, plumbing and appliance products.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mSupply, a leading North American distributor of appliance, HVAC and plumbing parts and equipment, announced today that Srini Sundarrajan has joined the company as Chief Information Officer.

In this role, Sundarrajan will oversee mSupply’s technology organization as the company continues to scale and strengthen its digital infrastructure. He will lead enterprise systems strategy, drive modernization across platforms and applications, then ensure the technology roadmap supports both operational excellence and customer-focused innovation.

“Srini is an accomplished technology leader with deep experience modernizing enterprise systems and enabling digital capabilities at scale,” said Chief Executive Officer Asterios Satrazemis. “His leadership will accelerate mSupply’s efforts to build a worldclass technology foundation that supports our customers, partners and long-term growth strategy.”

Sundarrajan brings more than 30 years of IT leadership experience, including extensive work within private equity portfolio organizations and global enterprises. He has a reputation for leading high-performing teams and aligning technology strategy with strong operational execution. His background spans digital transformation, enterprise systems modernization, cybersecurity, cloud architecture and the strategic application of emerging technologies such as AI.

Most recently, Sundarrajan served as CIO at steel processor Ryerson, where he led the technology group through a large-scale modernization effort. Prior to his time there, Sundarrajan worked at BlueLine Rental, IBM and RSC Equipment Rental.

Across each organization, he has guided complex technology transformations that delivered measurable business impact, improved performance and enabled scalable growth.

“mSupply is at an exciting point in its evolution, and technology plays a critical role in unlocking the company’s full potential,” Sundarrajan said. “I look forward to working with the team to build modern, resilient and scalable systems that support our associates and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

About mSupply

mSupply is North America’s leading distributor of OEM repair parts and equipment, serving professionals in the appliance, HVAC and plumbing industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, mSupply is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise offering an extensive product range, industry expertise and seamless service. With operations across the U.S. and Canada, mSupply delivers with speed, reliability and precision through its branches, distribution centers and extensive fleet of delivery vehicles. Learn more at msupply.com.

