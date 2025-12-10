Raynes Announces Special Homecoming Performance in Bismarck, ND on March 5, 2026

Raynes Returns to Bismarck, ND on March 5, 2026 (photo credit: Heidi Martin Photography)

First‑Ever Show with String Quartet to Celebrate a Breakout Year; Portion of Proceeds to Benefit Bismarck‑Mandan Symphony Youth Orchestra

The support we’ve received over the years from North Dakotans is a huge reason we’ve been able to keep growing. We can’t wait to come back and share our songs at an amazing venue with amazing people.” — Mat Charley

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a landmark year of growth, North Dakota-founded band Raynes is set to play a "homecoming" show at the Belle Mehus Auditorium in Bismarck, ND, on March 5, 2026. The one-night-only event will feature the band performing live with a string quartet for the first time in their career.

The folk-pop band Raynes is composed of three musicians—Joe Berger of Mandan, ND, and Mat Charley of Minot, ND, along with UK-born lead singer Mark Race (who considers himself an adopted North Dakotan). The concert marks a meaningful milestone for Raynes, whose 2025 included a full U.S. tour, a standout appearance at BottleRock Festival, and the placement of their cover of “I Want You to Want Me” on Netflix’s hit reality show, “Love is Blind.”

Berger, who currently resides in Bismarck when he is not on tour, first met Charley when they attended the University of Mary together. They later put out a casting call for a lead singer, which led them to Race. In the years since the band's founding, Race has spent considerable time in North Dakota and now considers it to be his "second home.” Charley has expressed the band’s excitement to return to North Dakota, saying the state is “a great place to be from, as an artist. The support and encouragement we’ve received over the years from North Dakotans is a huge reason why we’ve been able to keep growing, and we can’t wait to come back and share our songs at an amazing venue with amazing people.”

In the spirit of giving back to the community that helped launch their journey, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Youth Orchestra to support burgeoning artists in the Peace Garden State.

Tickets are on sale Friday, December 12 at 10am CT.

Event Details: Date: March 5, 2026

Location: Belle Mehus Auditorium, Bismarck, ND

Tickets: https://www.bismarckeventcenter.com/

About Raynes:

British-American trio Raynes formed when Mat Charley and Joe Berger, both born and raised in North Dakota, came across a video of UK native Mark Race on Instagram and fell in love—first with his face, then with his voice. After a few messages and phone calls, Mark was on a plane to the US to start a band (a few months later, he had the flight number tattooed on his arm).

Since then, Raynes has signed with Sony Music Publishing and released six singles and four EPs, drawing hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners and tens of millions of streams and earning press in Billboard and People. They’ve performed at BottleRock Festival and in clubs, concert halls, and amphitheaters across the US and the UK, developing a reputation as a high-energy live act.

Known for their intricate vocal harmonies and unique instrumentation as well as their poetic lyrics, Raynes has yet to come up with a good answer as to what genre their music falls under. With all three members coming from different musical backgrounds, the boys combine their diverse influences to form a group that draws inspiration from around the globe, incorporating elements of folk, rock, and chamber pop with Celtic and world music to create a wholly original—and difficult to categorize—sound.

Raynes: Bet On Your Heart - A Mini-Documentary

